The material loss of Don Omar that shakes the world of music

Don Omar, one of the greatest referents of urban music, is also a fan of the automotive world, although an expensive acquisition became the artist’s material loss. We show it to you…

October 21, 2022 7:18 p.m.

Don Omar He is part of the select group that has become a reference in urban music, achieving incomparable successes in his long career, highlighting songs such as “Danza Kuduro”, “Salió el sol”, “Pobre diabla”, “Mayor que yo”, among many others that they wowed audiences all over the world.

The famous Puerto Rican star, who has accumulated several awards over the years of his artistic career, is also a businessman, producer and actor in Hollywood movies since the blockbuster production of “Fast and Furious”, where he accompanied famous figures such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and more.

Now, the interpreter of the song “Ella y yo” is a fan of the automotive world and race track competitions, where we have seen him on several occasions raising the adrenaline of all his fans, just as he collects spectacular models at the wheel of Toyota, Bentley, Ford and more.

However, the star suffered an unfortunate material loss valued at 250 thousand dollarsnot precisely because of a traffic accident, but because of the brutal attack of his pet “Firulais”, after fiercely biting the bodywork, leaving impressive marks that unleashed the artist’s discomfort and shook the world.

The car in question is a Porsche 911 Turbo with maximum speed characteristics of 330km/h, travel from 0 to 100km/h in 2.7 seconds, 3.7 biturbo six-cylinder engine that develops power of 650 CV, a real gem that you can see below…

Porsche 911 Turbo with damage