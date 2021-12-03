The Matrix Awakens coming to PS5 and made in Unreal Engine 5? The rumor breaks out

The series of The Matrix is preparing to make its big return to the cinema through The Matrix Resurrections, expected fourth installment of the series set 20 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions. But some surprises also for video game fans could be around the corner.

Some dataminers have discovered within the database of the PSN the existence of a mysterious project entitled The Matrix Awakens, described as “an experience in Unreal Engine 5“. The leak has also obtained various feedback on Reddit, where it is confirmed that there are no further details on the production and it is not even clear if it will be a real game or, in fact, a simple “experience” connected to the release of the new film. Everything is silent at the moment even on the development team behind the title.

Currently the only confirmed platform should be PlayStation 5, and it’s unclear if it will even come up PC, Xbox Series X / S and on older generation platforms. Until official confirmations (or denials) arrive on the existence of The Matrix Awakens, we remain in the field of speculation, but the idea of ​​a new video game dedicated to the beloved franchise could be intriguing for many players. Over time there have been few video games dedicated to the series, although it is Enter The Matrix that The Matrix: Path of Neo, both released during the first half of the 2000s, have enjoyed some popularity among fans thanks to the success of cinematic films.

In the meantime, don’t miss the new TV ad for The Matrix Resurrections, coming to theaters on January 1, 2022.