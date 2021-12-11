The Matrix Awakens has made us understand that we have not seen anything of the true next-gen yet

During The Game Awards 2021, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss appeared towards the end of the show to present more than just a new clip from the upcoming Matrix Resurrection, a sequel arrived twenty years after the original chapter, but also a special demo called The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience.

The demo has been available since the announcement and it is downloadable on PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. The interactive experience was mainly created to let players touch the power ofUnreal Engine 5, new proprietary graphics engine from Epic Games. The new engine was announced last year and after this first test we can’t wait for it to become the standard in the gaming world, as UE4 is today for many titles.

Real or virtual?

The demo itself isn’t very long, despite the conspicuous weight of 25 GB. The experience is divided into two phases: an introductory part with pursuit within Matrix and a free roaming mode with which we can visit an entire city. The thing that amazed us is undoubtedly the initial part, in which we are introduced to the demo and the world of Matrix by Keanu Reeves.

The question of whether the actor was real or a highly accurate virtual model arose right away and the surprise was huge when we could see the virtual model with the Neo aspect of the first Matrix. The resemblance to the Keanu Reeves of twenty years ago is striking and the demo continued with a virtual version of Carrie-Anne Moss as the equally faithful Trinity.

Real or virtual city?

Epic Games couldn’t find a better work to showcase the power of the new Unreal Engine 5. Matrix, already 20 years ago, he had asked questions about a virtual dimension so close to reality that it is indistinguishable from it, and today the technology is getting closer and closer to that level.

To reiterate this there are also the dialogues between Neo and Trinity, who between a joke against the “Agents” of marketing and a dangerous overtaking in the car manage to instill in us doubts about the real and the virtual that deserve long philosophical discussions apart.

Keanu Reeves returns 20 years younger thanks to Unreal Engine 5 technology

Then, suddenly, in the car of the historic couple of protagonists of Matrix, a girl appears, a rookie in training which we will take over for a tracking session. The Agents are hot on our heels and we will have to shoot the cars and evil human-form programs of the Matrix to get rid of them.

Although this part is clearly guided and without too many freedoms given to the player, the fluidity of the frame rate and the graphic quality can only leave us speechless, after every explosion in which the cars fall into a thousand pieces and the flames invade the road. Even if we know that this high quality is mainly possible in a sequence of this type, where interactivity is at a minimum possible, we can not help but fantasize about what the most skilled developers will be able to come up with the Unreal Engine 5 after a few years of practice, if not earlier.

A future called Unreal Engine 5

After the action part of the demo, we will find ourselves in a generic city with no name of Matrix as the rookie. Here it will begin a free roaming part designed to show us the power of the graphic engine even in an open world. The gameplay is actually not much, in fact we can only go around, walking, flying, or driving one of the many parked cars.

However, it will be possible to change the settings for modify some graphic parameters, such as the position of the sun, the amount of pedestrians and cars present or even the graphic filter, so as to better see the polygons from which the buildings are composed. The latter are impressive, also for the possibility of looking even through several windows and seeing the interiors.

Of course, they cannot be visited and are clearly generated in a procedural way, but already only the idea that developers can create fully visitable cities in the future both indoors and outdoors makes everything even more attractive.

The shooting will leave you speechless for the incredible graphic quality

The demo also allows us to go from day to night to grasp the differences of the Lumen technology, able to manage the light effects on all surfaces in the most realistic way possible. The collision system of the cars is also quite successful, with visible damage on the affected areas, even if some interpenetration of the various parts of the vehicles is not lacking.

On PS5, even in free roaming mode, the tech demo runs smoothly, with very slight drops in the frame rate only during high-speed maneuvers accompanied by some spectacular crash. The MetaHuman system manages to guarantee, for the city, a great variety of pedestrians, without conspicuous repetitions of models that are almost identical to each other.

Of course, the quality of an average pawn is not comparable to the virtual version of Keanu Reeves, but it must also be said that in total there are 35,000 simulated pedestrians and the visual impact proposed is certainly superior to most of the open worlds currently in circulation.

In the free roaming part you will find various technical information on how the demo was built

The city presented in the demo is 4,138 km wide and 4,968 km long, with 45,073 cars parked – of which 38,146 can be driven. 17,000 vehicles are on the street, in traffic, and there are 7,000 buildings in all. These mind-boggling numbers of the simple demo of The Matrix Awakens and, even if it’s just a tech demo, the result is truly impressive.

One year after the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, this demo dedicated to Unreal Engine 5 makes us understand how we haven’t seen anything yet in true next-gen. The cross-gen titles are, as in every generation, a brake on the true capabilities of the new consoles; although it is understandable – especially in a period in which the new consoles are not found, that a bridge is still needed between the old and the new generation, waiting for a large part of the gamer population to make the big leap – after having seen The Matrix Awakens can’t help but want to leave the past behind and see the full technological power of the new consoles flourish.

Version tested: PlayStation 5