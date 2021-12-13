The Matrix Awakens is a great sight: the Unreal Engine 5 convinces and amazes

The choice of Epic Games to allow all users to directly experience the technical demo of Unreal Engine 5 The Matrix Awakens was a winner. For two reasons: it excited people about the real potential of Unreal Engine 5, which will be available from 2022; and has increased the diffusion of the technical demo thanks to word of mouth. Furthermore, it made it possible to certify that what users were seeing – indeed, actively playing – was performed in real time by the console; and could not, therefore, be just a well-shot demo. Therefore, the final result is even more remarkable because it has fully convinced.

The Matrix Awakens demo takes its cue from the Matrix films to offer, on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, content that aims to demonstrate, according to Epic Games, “the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with Unreal Engine 5”.

And he succeeds: while aware that what is seen can hardly be replicated on a 1: 1 scale in an entire video game.

The Matrix Awakens is made up of two parts. In the first, after a brief introduction by Keanu Reeves, who plays Neo / Thomas Anderson in The Matrix, and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), the user can interact in a chase scene. The interactions are minimal and concern the possibility of shooting at the wheels of police cars driven by agents until the final explosive.

The second part is the one that intends to show the main technologies of Unreal Engine 5, such as Nanite for geometry management and Lumen for global illumination in real time.

The user can get around the city, get on board the cars and visit points of interest scattered around the city, which includes more than 45 thousand cars; 16 square kilometers that can be visited; more than 7,000 buildings and 35,000 pedestrians generated by MetaHuman technology and over 1,200 road intersections.

The user can decide the percentage of people and visible traffic; go from day to night and test the dynamics of vehicle crashes.

There is no shortage of moments of frame rate drops; but these technical limitations are due to the nature of the demo, which is not very optimized, and to the limited amount of people who worked on The Matrix Awakens (ten): it is designed to flex its muscles and to amaze and it succeeds very well.

The ambition is clear: to convey the message that Unreal Engine 5 will allow you to do what you see in The Matrix Awakens with future video games. And not only that: because today Unreal Engine also means TV series and films because it is used by audiovisual productions for special effects. Some examples are The Mandalorian and Superman & Lois.

At the gaming level, Unreal Engine 5 will represent a generational leap as long as the productions aim to exploit above all the hardware of PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PCs: the last generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), as well as Nintendo Switch , are not suitable and cross-generational titles do not allow you to take full advantage of the technologies simply because the hardware cannot keep up.

Above all, The Matrix Awakens wants to counter the idea that the new generation cannot represent an obvious technological leap compared to the previous one. A thesis that is flatly denied in the face of these images.