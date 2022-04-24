‘The Matrix’ Fans Would Love These 6 Movies, Including Another Keanu Reeves Blockbuster

There are some movies that are a flash and disappear from the collective attention almost as quickly as they arrive. Even relatively popular blockbusters can have a hard time keeping up, and sci-fi and action movies, which often rely on the latest and quickly outdated special effects, have a hard time staying relevant.

That’s definitely not the case for Matrixa film that has become a major cultural touchstone since its release in 1999. It helped define Keanu Reeves’ career and has sparked conversations everywhere from casual discussions among friends to professional philosophy lectures.

If you are a fan of Matrix and you are looking for more movies that catch your eye, check out these six movies.

Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Neo (Keanu Reeves) defend themselves from an attack in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ | Warner Bros.

Watch These Previous Movies For Even More Nostalgia

If part of what attracts you Matrix it’s the nostalgia factor, you might enjoy Reeves’ even earlier action flick Velocity. Now the source material for many jokes, the over-the-top plot features Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock as the stars of a ridiculous situation. They are trapped on a city bus with a bomb, and if the speed drops below 50 mph, they and the bus full of innocent passengers will explode. What could easily go off the rails remains single this side of seriousness for the stellar performances of the main co-stars.

If you want to go back even further, take a look the terminator. Launched in 1984, it is 15 years older than Matrix, but it shows that we were already dealing with anxiety about a potential robot uprising and what the future would bring. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered a career-defining performance for him, and the franchise spawned numerous sequels, with varying degrees of success.

Enjoy more writings of the Wachowskis

Matrix is probably Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s most famous work, but it’s definitely not the only time these sisters have teamed up to provide fans with mind-blowing entertainment.

If you want to see more of his craft, be sure to visit V for Vendetta. The 2005 film is a political dystopian play that has masked freedom fighter “V” (played by Hugo Weaving, who was also Agent Smith in Matrix) working alongside a young woman named Evey (Natalie Portman) to overthrow a tyrannical government. Definitely worth watching or repeating!

The Wachowskis also teamed up to write the 2015 space adventure. ascent to jupiter. Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis lead this ambitious adventure in which an intergalactic heiress becomes aware of her destiny and the important task of protecting Earth from the threats that lie ahead. The idea of ​​discovering chosen destiny and using it to deal with larger than life energy systems should sound familiar to you. Matrix fans!

Question what you know and send your mind spinning

part of what he does Matrix so enduring is the way it twisted viewers’ minds and kept them thinking long after the credits rolled. The same can be said of Start, the 2010 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Elliot Page as thieves who share dreams and take on the task of implanting a false memory. As their world falls apart, the film asks everyone, including viewers at home, to find out what’s real and what’s not.

District 9 is another science fiction movie that will leave you with as many questions as answers. The 2009 film upends typical notions of an alien invasion and confronts viewers with deep questions about morality. As a race of intergalactic visitors has been confined to a poor neighborhood on Earth, the film invites us to consider what it really means to be human.

