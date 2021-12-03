News

The Matrix Game Coming?

“An Unreal Engine 5 experience” could be presented next week for PS5, ahead of the new Resurrections movie.

A new video game from Matrix it could be on the horizon, as if from a recent leak. The title, intended more as an “experience” than as a real game, would be destined to be released on PlayStation 5. The announcement could reach the video game Oscars, The Game Awards, which will also be attended by Keanu Reeves along with Carrie- Ann Moss.

The discovery –

As reported by Eurogamer.net, a PlayStation user discovered in the folds of the PSN code the existence of new PS5 content based on the franchise, called Matrix Awakens. Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters later this month and the “experience” promoted for PlayStation 5 could be nothing more than a tie-in to link the original trilogy to the new chapter of the film saga. The PlayStation Network already contains a cover image, in which the content is described as an “Unreal Engine 5 experience”.

An Unreal Engine 5 Experience –

Unreal Engine 5 is the graphics engine made by Epic Games, the home of Fortnite, which may have partnered with Warner Bros. to promote the film. It is not clear how much interactive there will be in the content, which should resemble that proposed in collaboration with Radiohead recently, but – if confirmed – it would be the first based on Unreal Engine 5 (new generation graphics engine) to be publicly playable. .

Keanu Reeves at The Game Awards –

Coincidence, or maybe not, he wants that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have just been announced as guests of The Game Awards, the Oscars of video games. The gala evening of gaming will be held at 02:00 on the night between Thursday and next Friday, and will be able to count among the attendees already unveiled a performance of Arcane-themed Sting and another of the Imagine Dragons. The best titles released this year will be awarded and new ones will be unveiled, and who knows if this is not the right occasion for the return to the world of Matrix video games.


