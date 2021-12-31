The Matrix, Keanu Reeves reveals his favorite scenes and there are tons of them!

The trilogy of Matrix gave us tons of unforgettable scenes and we hope that too Matrix Resurrections do the same. Main character Keanu Reeves recently unveiled his all-time favorite scenes from the original trilogy, and the list is pretty long.

Reeves doesn’t have a single favorite scene, has several, probably like any movie fan. To the microphones of BBC Radio 1 the actor talked about his most memorable experiences on the set. While there is certainly no lack of iconic scenes in the first three films, there are some that have most impressed the actor who plays Neo.

“I’d start with first meeting between Thomas Anderson and Trinity, then my first meeting in the dojo. The fight with Smith in Matrix Revolutions. And then the backyard fight with Smith in Matrix Reloaded. When Thomas Anderson first meets Morpheus. Waking up in the pod for the first time. Being blind and shooting those scenes blind. Literally keeping my eyes closed for two days working with Carrie-Anne Moss. “

Someone Reeves favorite scenes not surprising at all, what are your favorites? Let us know in the comments! And don’t miss the Matrix Resurrections trailer coming to theaters from‘January 1, 2022.

We leave you with the press comments at Matrix Resurrections waiting to be able to see the film at the cinema.