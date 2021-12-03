the maxi fines of 500 thousand euros are coming, user surveys

It is slow closing the circle around the phenomenon of IPTV and pezzotto. The Economic-Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Venice is in fact concluding the “IPTV Special” investigation which, as the name suggests, focuses on audiovisual piracy and the IPTV phenomenon.

Overall, they are over 70 people reported, compared to a round of 65 thousand pirate subscriptions that retransmitted pay TV contents at ridiculous prices, for a total turnover of over one million euros.

The investigations conducted by the GDF of Venice under the direction of the Taranto Public Prosecutor’s Office had led to the discovery of a three-level structure that decrypted the sign and made it available to retailers who in turn carried out the sale to 65 thousand end users. Following the discovery, the website was blocked, which provided all the instructions for obtaining access to the subscription. The Financiers also ordered the seizure of the hardware, software and debit cards on which the revenues flowed.

For the 49 retailers identified they look forward maxi fines for a total value of 500 thousand euros, for administrative and copyright violations. According to reports from Key4Biz colleagues, some of these have already paid the penalties but now the Guardia di Finanza is focusing on the 65 thousand users to identify possible responsibilities.

The fight against piracy is becoming more and more central in Italy: a few weeks ago the first dynamic block for IPTV was ordered, as part of an investigation concerning the broadcasting of Serie B. In May, however, fines of 2 thousand had arrived. IPTV users.