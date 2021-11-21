the maximum speed is from F1

Novitec has created the latest masterpiece on a Ferrari Roma, the famous GT from Maranello. Many technical innovations make this jewel unique.

The Ferrari Roma is a GT car with coupé body made by the Maranello company in 2019. The well-known German tuner Novitec, famous for the modifications made to historic Ferrari, Fiat and Alfa Romeo models, has decided to get his hands on the sports supercar to improve its power, refinement and give a touch of personality to customers who want an exclusive product to be jealously kept in their own garage and show off a collector’s item on the street that will blow your mind.

The first tweaks made by Novitec concern the engine, but leaving the beating heart of the 3.9-liter V8 intact. Novitec Ferrari Rome it will benefit from a new fine-tuning, with wise tampering with the electronics that allow the introduction of new more calibrated mappings for injection and ignition, with positive repercussions also in terms of power delivery and acceleration improvements. Also thanks to the introduction of high-performance catalysts. The result is 61 HP more power reaching a total of 704 HP, which allow this tuning Ferrari to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds and exceed the top speed of 325 km / h.

READ ALSO >>> Volkswagen Polo in promotion: offers and prices in November 2021

Aerodynamics and suspensions by Novitec

Another great novelty of this Novitec gem is the aerodynamic improvement kit in carbon which give the Ferrari Roma a more racing look, making the car leaner and aerodynamically efficient, thanks to the body elements made of light but high strength carbon: the front spoiler, the carbon fiber grille, the mirror caps exterior mirrors, the carbon cover of the retractable rear wing complete the exclusive look.

Also new are the wheels that go from 21 to 22 inches made by the American rim manufacturer Vossen. Change the suspension system: Novitec Ferrari Roma will have a lowered suspension of about 35 millimeters, but at the same time the engineers of the German brand have thought of a hydraulic front lifting system, operated with a button, which makes it easier to transit on parking ramps and bumps . There is a wide range of options for customizing the interior in leather and Alcantara.