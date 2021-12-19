the maximum speed is remarkable

The Renault brand will equip the French Gendarmerie with 26 Alpine A110s. They will be used for high speed and road safety offenses.

The French brand Alpine has manufactured a bespoke version of its A110 sports car for the emergency response teams of the French gendarmerie. It will be a limited edition model in 26 units, equipped with Durisotti, a French company specializing in the conversion of commercial vehicles, with a livery specially made for the authorities.

Several specific details for the Alpine A110 supplied to the Gendarmerie Nationale, the gendarmerie corps of France, including front and rear reflective decals, blue flashing light on the roof, while inside is equipped with police radio and a tablet for all emergency needs. The engine of the production version remains unchanged, a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 252 HP and 236 Nm of torque and offers respectful performance: it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and reaches 250 km / h of maximum speed.

26 Renault Alpine A110 for the Gendarmerie

#AlerteBleu 💙 Les nouvelles #Alpine A110 of the #gendarmerie ont été présentées à @GDarmanin.

Agiles, légères et bénéficiant d’un bon rapport poids / puissance.

👉26 véhicules seront bientôt livrés aux équipes rapides d’invention.💪

Des véhicules fabriqués et équipés en France🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/bq5viYnLSG – Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) December 17, 2021

After the presentations to the Ministry of the Interior of Paris the first models will be delivered at the beginning of 2022 and within four years the 26 units designed for the emergency service will be ready. They will mainly be used in the prosecution of high-speed offenses or for road safety services.

It is not the first time that the Renault brand has fitted out its own vehicles for the police forces. The collaboration was undertaken in 1966 with the delivery of the first A110 to the Rapid Intervention Brigade (BRI). Since then, the Alpine A310, Renault 18 Turbo, 21 Turbo, Megane IDE and Mégane III RS have followed one another. The Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, welcomes the first models of the sports car with enthusiastic words: “Powerful cars made in France to adapt the means of action of our gendarmes in front of the criminals“.