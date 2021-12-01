the maximum threshold per day to reduce risk – Libero Quotidiano





Coffee and tea protect against dementia, stroke and cognitive impairment. This was revealed by two different studies published at the same time, around mid-November. Good news, therefore, for those who often consume these drinks. The first study was conducted out of 227 Australians and it went on for more than ten years. Especially under the lens their diet and state of health, with reference to the risk factors related to aging. At the start of the survey, none of the participants showed any signs of decay. The differences between those who usually consumed a couple of 240ml cups of coffee and those who drank less have come out over time.





As the magazine explains Frontiers in Aging NeuroscienceIndeed, tea and coffee lovers have registered one decreased risk of developing cognitive deficits by 8%. Unfortunately, however, it was not possible to understand which elements of coffee can lead to these results. In fact, in addition to caffeine, there are also other substances in the drink – such as cafestol, kahweol and eicosanoil-5-hydroxytryptamide – with protective functions on the nervous system.





Instead the second study, published on PLoS Medicine and quoted from Food Made, focused on the conditions of over 365 thousand participants between 50 and 74 in the UK. The observation period, in this case, was about 11 years, during which over 5,000 participants developed dementia and over 10,000 a stroke. By checking their habits, it was found that those who consumed two or three cups of coffee or tea a day had had one decreased risk of developing dementia by 28% and to have a 32% stroke. In short, the two drinks would be able to exert antioxidant and protective actions.



