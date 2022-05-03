The May 2022 Android update is now available: all the news

Share

You can now download the Android update for the month of May on your compatible Pixel smartphone.

With the first Monday of the month, comes a new android security update. Google has released the security patch along with the bulletin that collects the vulnerabilities of the operating system corrected over the last few weeks.

The May 2022 Android update is available for download on Google Pixel devices starting with the Pixel 4. The 2016 Pixels, the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 3 are no longer part of the list of terminals compatible with new system and security updates. security.

One more month, Samsung has managed to get ahead of Google and over the last few days it had already updated some of its models with the May patch. However, do not forget that manufacturers have access to the patch a few days before Google publishes it in its bulletin, so it is not surprising that some companies manage to get ahead of it.

The May Android update arrives to solve security problems

How to update Android to the latest version without having official update

In this case, we are not talking about an update of the Pixel Feature Drop type as the December 2021 update was, since it does not introduce functional changes and new features aimed at Pixel series phones. The next “feature drop” is scheduled for next June.

Those who do not want to wait for the update to arrive on their mobiles can proceed to manually install the OTA file corresponding to the May patch published by Google.

On the other hand, the security bulletin lists all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed with this update, categorized according to the level of threat they posed to the platform. Some of them are Specific performance and security improvements for Pixel mobiles.

The Android security patch May 2022 It will be released in the next few hours through OTA gradually, and will gradually reach compatible models. However, it is already possible download the corresponding update packages for each deviceto carry out the manual installation either through the OTA file, or through the factory image of each terminal:

