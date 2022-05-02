The May Bulletin magazine is ready!

The art of growing alfalfa

Forget about trendy plants and expensive mixes. At Ferme Légermau in Saint-Anicet, alfalfa is still the star of the field where it passes the test year after year, despite the whims of Mother Nature. The Léger family takes the health of their alfalfa, an important component of their herd’s diet, very seriously.

Every unit of nitrogen counts

Taking organic nitrogen supply into account and carrying out nitrate tests make it possible to optimize maize fertilization. Moreover, a cover crop made up in part of a legume brings on average the equivalent of 57 units of mineral nitrogen, according to a meta-analysis mentioned in the Guide to Cover Crops.

An exceptional farm

Home of the most beautiful adult cow of 2021, Erbracres Snapple Shakira-ET, Ferme Jacobs in Cap-Santé in the Capitale-Nationale region is an exceptional farm. In addition to all of Shakira’s 2021 awards, dairy farmer Ysabel Jacobs received top honors at the World Dairy Expo in Madison in October 2021 carrying forward the AC “Whitie” Thomson Memorial Award.

Precision farming in the pigsty

Teams of researchers are preparing the pig feed of tomorrow. Like what we see in the fields, it will be specific to each animal, according to its needs. In its new research and training maternity ward, the Quebec Pork Development Center has equipment that allows it to carry out research projects in precision feeding.

Craze for Quebec garlic

There is no longer anyone to contradict the fact that Quebec strawberries are the best. Similarly, Quebec garlic is perceived as superior to others by many consumers. Fresh, tasty, spicy, there are plenty of qualifiers to describe Quebec garlic. To meet this high demand, more and more new players are starting.

