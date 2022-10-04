‘The Mayfair Witches’ releases a short teaser trailer starring Alexandra Daddario

AMC+ has made it a point to pamper Anne Rice fans. This streaming service, which can be seen in Spain through Apple TV, has just launched a new gothic universe that will adapt the works of said author, including ‘Interview with the Vampire’ and ‘The Mayfair Witches’. Although in our country neither of them has a release date, in the United States the first of them has already been released and advances of the second are beginning to be released, hence this very brief teaser that comes to us with Alexandra Daddario in the lead.

‘Interview with the Vampire’, which was released this October 2 across the pond, starts with great reviews from the specialized press that highlights its excess and its updating of history, a romance between Louis and Lestat, characters who openly experience their homosexual relationship in this series. Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid are the protagonists of this television fiction that has kicked off a whole world that will soon expand with the release of ‘Mayfair Witches’.

This series, which currently does not have a release date, it has only announced its arrival for the beginning of next year; will focus on Dr. Rowan Fielding, a young and intuitive neurosurgeon whose life is turned upside down when she discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she gets acquainted with her new powers, said sorceress embodied by Daddario must deal with a sinister presence that has haunted his family for generations.

a powerful family

‘Mayfair Witches’, which released the aforementioned teaser during the premiere of the first episode of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, also features Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, the ambitious patriarch of the Mayfair clan with a voracious appetite for more money and more power; and Jack Huston as Lasher, a powerful shape-shifting entity who has been linked to the witches of Mayfair for hundreds of years. Rounding out the cast are Annabeth Gish as Diedre, Beth Grant as Carlotta, Erica Gimpel as Ellie, Jen Richards as Jojo, and Tongayi Chirisa as Citroen.

Mark Johnson, as with ‘Interview with the vampire’, is the co-executive producer of this proposal that has Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford as co-creators of the series, screenwriters and executive producers.