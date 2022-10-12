The Mayfair Witches, the new horror series that surpasses American Horror Story

Scary season is here. AMC+ has just released the first trailer for The Mayfair Witches, by Anne Rice, and it looks devilishly scary, and obviously we love that.

We don’t know why we love horror series and movies, but every time a new one comes out we can’t watch it, that’s why we are very sure that this new series, which will arrive very soon on our screens, will simply steal your spirits.

Synopsis for ‘The Mayfair Witches’

The streamer is currently rolling out his Anne Rice (who passed away just a few months ago) TV Universe, which includes The Mayfair Witches; Interview with the Vampire that premiered last week. For those unfamiliar, Anne Rice is the queen of gothic fiction who passed away in late 2021 and published The Witching Hour in 1990, followed by two sequels, Lasher (1993) and Taltos (1994). Together they form the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, which is set in the same universe as the Vampire Chronicles books, with some characters appearing in both series.

Courtesy

Without revealing too much, the first book is about Dr. Rowan Mayfair, a neurosurgeon from San Francisco who returns to her family home in New Orleans after the death of her mother and discovers that she comes from a line of powerful witches. the star of The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddarioplays Rowan in the series, and it’s kind of a perfect casting because he has, as Winston pointed out in new-girlcrazy witch eyes.

Cast of ‘The Mayfair Witches’

In addition to counting the talent of the beautiful master actress of horror movies, Alexandra Daddario like Dr. Rowan Fielding, this new series features an incredible cast including Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair.