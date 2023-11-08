The mayor of Caetano reports millionaire surplus in his municipality • WIPR

Eighteen months into office as Mayor of the Municipality of Caetano, Julio Alicia Vassallo made his report on the state of finances and the progress of municipal operations under his charge, noting a million-dollar surplus among an extensive list of accomplishments. Highlighted.

A surplus of $3.9 million in the municipal coffers was achieved through the implementation of strict governance and fiscal responsibility measures. Lanchera City’s budget for the 2022–2023 fiscal year was $40.9 million, while the municipality’s operating expenses were $37 million, resulting in a million-dollar positive balance.

“In a year and a half of hard work, we have achieved a better Caetano. There is no proposal or project that I have promised that I have not accomplished or have not completed yet. Alicia Vassallo said, “I am happy, although not completely satisfied because there is always a need to pay attention and make new plans.” “Since I started my duty as Mayor, there has been 100% improvement in transparency in the way things are done due to good control on expenses and administrative and financial excellence. This surplus allows us to reserve funds to be used for reimbursable expenses for projects that require federal funds. “Very few municipalities have the financial capacity to carry forward their operations,” he highlighted.

In other relevant matters, CRIM property tax revenue for 2022-2023 represents a collection of $14 million dollars. On the sales and use tax (“SUT”) line, Caetano reported income of $5.3 million. The report also details municipal patent income reaching $11.6 million for the year 2021-2022, compared to $10.3 million. Income from construction taxes totaled $552,639, while only $46,385 had been received in the previous fiscal year.

The city also granted 46 new provisional patents to new businesses and received approximately $789,000 in revenue from outstanding patents and CRIM. “For this year 2023-2024 we will work hard to invest approximately 1 million dollars in public and private works and improvements throughout Caetano to attract investment in the municipality,” the first Catalan executive enthused.

Based on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal relief fund to mitigate the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Caetano has already begun construction of the Bahia Apartments, which will be a high-rise apartment building of social and moderate interest. There is a community of 104 apartments. Costing $24 million, which will benefit 400 families. Another building called Villa del Remanso is under construction, a shelter for homeless women, abused women and women living with HIV/AIDS at a cost of $2.5 million.

In works financed by state funds from the Department of Housing, the Francisco “Motorita” Pantojas Resilient Center will be established, a dual-function space to train citizens to prepare for emergencies and to provide shelter during atmospheric events. Will also work as. For this center, Jose A. Nieves Elementary School will be rehabilitated.

These last three projects are among the works of the government program of Puerto Rico’s first executive, Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia.