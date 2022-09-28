The mayor of Huesca reiterates his opposition to the duplication of Medicine studies

“I opposed and continue to oppose the authorization of medical studies at San Jorge University.” The mayor of Huesca, Luis Felipe, has indicated in the plenary session of the City Council held this Wednesday, where a motion of the PP to reiterate the request for the full degree of this degree in the Huesca campus of the University of Zaragoza, in which only the first two courses are taught.

The demonstration of the socialist mayor has responded to the direct questioning of the popular in prayers and questions (already with the approved proposal). The PP spokeswoman wanted it to be clear what Luis Felipe’s position is on the determination of the private university of the Aragonese capital of implement these studies due to the lack of doctors in the Autonomous Community. This decision would, in principle, have the approval of the Prime Minister, Javier Lambán (PSOE).

Felipe has also indicated his opposition to exhausting the possibilities of implementing complete Medicine studies in Huesca, The PP has wanted to start from the mayor lto the same refusal that he showed in 2015 to the duplicity of the studies of Infant and Primary Education at the University of Saint George. “I opposed then, I oppose now, I say it in plenary session and I will say it at the Board of the General Study of Huesca (which will be convened in October) and I will say it before the President of the Government of Aragon,” said the mayor.

In addition, Luis Felipe has indicated to the PP that they obtain this same commitment from Mar Vaquero, the spokesperson for the popular group in the Cortes de Aragón, “who does not maintain the same discourse” about the duplicity of Medicine studies, already existing in the public university.

The mayor stressed that the Board of the General Study is an “important tool” for university studies in Huesca and that “it has almost always had the unanimity of the members that have formed part of it: City Council, Provincial Council, University of Zaragoza and Government of Aragon. In this regard, it has pointed out that within the this body have been taken big decisions from which “later the PP has distanced itself”as happened with the Seminar: “Part of the intervention was addressed and approved and today it seems that it was an idea of ​​the mayor”, he commented in relation to the critics of the popular on the takedowns in coincidence with the Platform in Defense of Heritage.