The mayor of Miami will take part of his pension in bitcoin

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is a huge bitcoin fan. In mid-October, Suarez told the press that he wanted to turn the city into the crypto capital of the United States. Suarez also told Chinese miners to move to Miami and harness Florida’s abundant nuclear power after China banned bitcoin mining.

Last month, Suarez revealed that he was using third-party payment processor Strike to convert a portion of his salary into bitcoin. Additionally, a growing number of mayors in cities across the United States have explained that they too have an interest in getting paid in bitcoin. Now Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is taking it a step further and converting some of his retirement money into bitcoin as well. Speaking with Real Vision editor-in-chief Samuel Burke in Las Vegas, Suarez noted that it was a “personal choice”.

“I just think it’s a good asset to invest in. I think it’s an investment that I will obviously appreciate over time, ”said Suarez. Burke asked the mayor of Miami if he would convert his pension into bitcoin next year, and Suarez said yes. The mayor of Miami further added: “” Blockchain has been so successful because people trust it because they see that it is an open source system and not manipulable. “

Suarez explained last month that Miami residents may soon have access to a “bitcoin yield” that comes from the city’s crypto-asset called “Miamicoin (MIA)”. New York City also has its own currency called “NYC” and both NYC and MIA can be mined. The mayor of Miami also told the chief editor of Real Vision that Miami residents will soon be able to pay city taxes in BTC.