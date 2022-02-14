The mayor of New York against bitcoin mining

Recent statements condemning cryptocurrency mining activities by the notoriously pro-cryptocurrency mayor of New York have sparked much discussion within the community, attracting criticism, but not limited to. For example Anna Kelles, a member of the New York State Assembly, praised Adams for making the distinction between cryptocurrencies and mining, and added that New York City could become the crypto capital of the United States without supporting. environmentally harmful cryptocurrency mining. Several lawmakers have voiced their concerns about Adams’ unconditional embrace of cryptocurrencies.

Adams has volunteered to accept his first paycheck in bitcoin and ethereum, two proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrencies that rely on energy-intensive mining. The 61-year-old mayor also vowed to make New York, known for its hostile regulatory regime, the center of the cryptocurrency industry.

Ph. Marco Verch

Bitcoiners have criticized Adams for his “shameful” comment, arguing that one cannot be pro-crypto and oppose mining at the same time. Democratic government candidate Jumaane Williams recently proposed to impose a moratorium on proof-of-work (PoW) mining at a meeting near the shore of Lake Seneca.

Locals have called for a shutdown of the Greenidge Generation bitcoin mining facility, which was reportedly responsible for warming the largest of the Finger Lakes. The nonprofit Seneca Lake Guardian reacted positively to Adams’ anti-mining comment, pointing out the negative effects of cryptocurrency mining: “Bitcoin mining could cost New Yorkers millions of dollars in energy bills, while it would kneel local businesses. , they would poison our water and fill our air with deadly CO2 emissions ”.