The mayor of New York will approve an exception to the vaccination mandate for athletes and artists

File Photo: Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City

It is an open secret. Various sources confirm that in just a matter of hours the mayor of the most populous city in the United States will make an exception to the vaccination mandate that governs his city, so that high-performance athletes and artists who have not been vaccinated can appear in New York.

Mayor Eric Adams would approve this exception just in time for the star of the Brooklyn Nets(one of New York’s premier basketball teams), Kyrie Irving, can participate in the season. Irving has publicly opposed receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and, until now, would not be able to play in New York City.

According to him mandate approved on December 27, private businesses located in New York City must require their employees to present proof of vaccination against the coronavirus in order to work.

As has transpired, the expected announcement from Adams would indicate exceptions to this mandate for the Barclays Center stadiums (where the Nets play), in Brooklyn, Yankee, in the Bronx, Mets City Field, in Queens, and Madison Square Garden, in Mahattan. Also, all Broadway theaters would be included.

In addition to the Irving case, it is suspected that Aaron Judge, of the Yankees, is also not vaccinated. His team is supposed to face their arch-rival, the Boston Red Sox, on April 7 at their stadium in the Bronx, the day the baseball league championship opens. For the team, and its fans, it would be crucial to have Judge on the floor.

Kyrie Irving playing for the Brooklyn Nets

Until now there has been great controversy with the mandate. Players like Irving have not been able to play for their team when they are at home, howeverplayers from other teams who are not vaccinated can play because their employer is not from New York City and, therefore, the municipal mandate does not fall on them.

Fans have consistently complained, but just a week ago Adams responded to those complaints during a press conference defending the mandate.

“Everyone is focused on sports. They focus on one person. I have to think about what is best for 9 million people. I have to think about the city, and do everything possible so that we don’t have to close again, and deal with a crisis like the one we went through,” Adams said with conviction.

Sources close to the mayor have confirmed to the main media in the United States that Adams has changed his mind after seeing the latest data about COVID 19.

Earlier this week, the mayor of New York indicated that the goal is for employees to return to companies, to work in offices. Although he did not talk about the possibility of leaving the vaccination mandate in force, he was more flexible indicating that it will be left to the discretion of the employer.

“We are not going to go from office to office checking if people have vaccination cards, that is not going to happenAdams clarified.

Keep reading:

Eric Adams, the new New York mayor forged in police stations

New York fired 1,430 employees for not getting vaccinated against COVID

New York withdraws the use of the mask in schools and the test of the vaccine indoors