The Mayor of New York: “Yes to my wages in Bitcoin” | And relaunch the Buy the Dip!

Of the struggle between You love me And New York to become a global crypto hub we have already spoken several times on these pages. A challenge that will also pass through the first citizens of these two splendid, but in their own way different, cities.

Francis Suarez, mayor of You love me, has been in office for longer and therefore has already had the opportunity to follow up on several of his resolutions, while Eric Adams, arrived less time, will still have to work on it a little. But the first confirmations of electoral promises are already arriving that push precisely in the direction of greater acceptance of Bitcoin.

Eric Adams has confirmed that he will receive his salaries in Bitcoin

Eric Adams: “I will earn my first 3 wages in Bitcoin

Pressed on Squawk from CNBC, the newly elected mayor of New York had to go back to confirm his resolutions on Bitcoin, much on the plan personal how much instead on the plan citizen And public.

“Sometimes the best time to buy is when things go down in price. I will take my first three salaries in Bitcoin. But I haven’t received my first salary yet.

This is the comment of an enthusiast Eric Adams, who thus tried to respond to the tenant, which he reported as a salary received in Bitcoin in reality it would have penalized him during the bear market short-term that the first cryptocurrency in the world is facing.

A cryptic answer, which sounds like a buy the dip institutional level, with the newly elected mayor of the most important city in the USE which confirmed its commitment not only in getting paid in Bitcoin, but also in making the city an attractive pole for the entire ecosystem that surrounds it.

A move within, as we said at the beginning, of a war cold versus You love me, a city that in addition to having hosted the most important conference on $ BTC, has a more solid track record in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Will it be a two-person fight and all in the USA?

We will be able to talk more about this context in the coming weeks, when the situation will begin develop in a more concrete way. The fact remains that the struggle would now seem to be entirely internal to the political level USE.

For those wishing to understand what the direction will reasonably be geopolitics from $ BTC in the coming months and years we invite you to consider the aspects energetic of the affair. That is the fact that the world of $ BTC, greedy for low-cost energy, will in all likelihood find greater banks in the USE, which in a Europe which, to date, is in the midst of an energy crisis.

Could things change? Probably yes, but from the side of Washington there are also prominent supporters of the Bitcoin revolution, while on the European side we have no equivalent of Suarez, Cruz, Lummis and … latest arrival Adams.