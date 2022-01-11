The Mayor of New York: “Yes to my wages in Bitcoin”

The new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, said chand is looking forward to receiving his salary in Bitcoin.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he hasn’t received his first check yet, but he still plans to take his first 3 paychecks in bitcoin. “I’m looking forward to that first paycheck in bitcoin,” he tells @andrewrsorkin. pic.twitter.com/dE3vWaxW1D – CNBC (@CNBC) January 6, 2022

The Bitcoin Projects of the New York Mayor

For now he has not yet received any salary, also because only took office on 1 January 2022, but he stated that he plans to get his first 3 salaries paid in Bitcoin.

Adams, interviewed by CNBC, he also stated that sometimes the best time to buy is when things go wrong, so you can eventually make good profits if prices then rise. He also said that New York City needs to use new technologies such as blockchain and Bitcoin.

The new mayor, elected in November, already in the election campaign he had explicitly expressed his intention to transform New York into the new center of these new technologies.

He declared it publicly even in June, or five months before the elections were held, and when he was still participating in the primary of the Democratic Party.

New York vs Miami

New York has long been recognized globally as the financial center of the world, but in recent years he was having the scepter of the US center of crypto markets stolen first from Silicon Valley and then, above all, from Miami.

To tell the truth today Miami is still the single US city ahead in building a true local (and global) community to support cryptocurrencies, but with Adams as mayor, New York is definitely a candidate to become the true world center of crypto markets.

The mayor of New York does not have the authority to legislate, neither at the state nor at the federal level, and unclear regulations are currently probably the greatest limit to the spread of crypto markets, particularly in the USA.

But like the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, the mayor of New York can too if nothing else encourage economic, social and cultural initiatives so that a strong crypto community develops in the financial center of the world, apparently absent or in any case not particularly active.

New York’s pro-Bitcoin outlook

However, as early as 2020, especially the NYSE, thanks to the company that controls it (ICE, InterContinental Exchange), began offering crypto products, after the Chicago stock exchange was the first to do so in the USA in 2017.

So New York, although it may seem backward from this point of view, is now catching up very quickly, and with theThe new pro-Bitcoin mayor could take a real leap forward from this point of view.