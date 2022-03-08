The mayor of Odessa is no longer pro-Russian

Russian forces continue to advance into southern Ukraine and appear intent on invading Odessa, one of the country’s most important port cities. By taking control of it, they would be able to almost completely remove Ukraine’s outlets on the Black Sea. At the moment, the Russian army’s bombings are concentrating on Mykolaiv, which is about a hundred kilometers from Odessa.

Odessa is a city that historically has a friendly relationship with Russia and with the Russian population: it is in fact a very popular tourist destination for Russians, especially because of its beaches and spas. In a poll last September, 68 percent of Odessa’s inhabitants agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people”.

But with the start of the Russian invasion, things changed. Today, the inhabitants of Odessa are preparing to resist a possible attack: most of the shops are closed, the historic Opera House has been surrounded by sandbags to avoid damage in case of bombing, and barricades have been built to block the ” access by military vehicles to the Potemkin staircase, one of the symbols of the city, also known for its representation in the 1925 film The battleship Potemkin, by Sergej Michajlovič Eisenstein.

Mayor Gennady Trukhanov – a politician at the center of several scandals, who in the past had expressed his appreciation for the policies of the Russian government – also changed his attitude, starting to harshly criticize the Russian invasion and Putin’s arguments. During an interview on Monday, he spoke about the possibility that Putin decides to attack Odessa:

“I don’t know what kind of bastard, idiot or asshole you have to be to press a button and launch missiles at Odessa. It goes beyond the limits of my understanding ».

