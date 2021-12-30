the mayor Roberto Gualtieri cancels the Rome marathon

Following the request of the ASL Roma 1, the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri canceled the marathon scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 31 December.

The mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri canceled the Rome Marathon ‘We Run Rome’ scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 31 December. The decision was made by the mayor following the letter from the Prevention and Public Health Service of the Rome 1 Asl which, given the new epidemiological framework, had requested the cancellation of the marathon. The mayor is preparing an order to officially confirm the cancellation of the event.

The marathon should have been held tomorrow, Friday 31 December, starting at 14 from the Stadio delle Terme di Caracalla Nando Martellini and should have arrived at Circus Maximus. To avoid gatherings and comply with anti-covid rules, a ‘wave start’ was planned, with the participants who would then pass through the most beautiful areas of the capital. Given the increase in infections, however, it was decided to avoid a situation as risky as the Rome marathon.

“In consideration of the epidemiological situation characterized by a very significant number of Covid cases” in Rome and in the Lazio Region, having heard the Seresmi of the Spallanzani Institute, it is considered appropriate to propose to cancel the running of the marathon Atleticom We Run Rome scheduled for tomorrow in the capital to avoid the consequent inevitable gatherings that may contribute to the further spread of the disease. “This is the text of the letter sent to Gualtieri by the Public Health and Prevention Service of the Rome ASL 1. New Year’s Eve marathon about 6 thousand participants were expected: too high a number in a delicate moment like this, where the Omicron variant is affecting thousands of people.