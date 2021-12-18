“The Mayor will let me in at the Maradona. Refused interview with Insigne …”

Interviewed by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Dalma Maradona spoke about the trip to Naples to retrace the first years of his life and tell about his father in a documentary: “The sensations are incredible. Really difficult to fully explain. Today I was walking around the historic center with my husband and our little Rome, two and a half years old, and I saw myself in her again. I was her age when I lived in Naples. When he grows up I hope he will be able to come back here again and experience emotions similar to mine, to understand how immense his grandfather Diego was. Even if I had seen many times the manifestations of affection of the Neapolitans towards Maradona, experiencing them here in first person is quite another thing. The people’s love for dad is impressive and overwhelming. Are you a Napoli supporter? It couldn’t be otherwise. My father taught me that. But now with this trip I am understanding many things and the love of the Neapolitans is such that to reciprocate at least a little I can only scream: Forza Napoli! Beat Milan ».

About the players: “Of today’s champions I especially admire Insigne. I would have liked to meet him because I know he has a big daddy tattoo on his thigh. And I very much appreciated his words of esteem towards the champion and the man who was Maradona. Unfortunately Napoli prevented me from interviewing him for the documentary. “

On the visit to the stadium: “I prefer not to talk about the president De Laurentiis and the” no “of Napoli. I still trust to be able to cross the gates of the stadium. to be able to film that magical place where dad made a whole city happy “.