The McDonald’s burger you can only order in Mexico

Did you know there are McDonald’s products that you can only have in certain states? For example, in New Mexico, you can order the Hatch Green Chile Double Burger, according to The Travel website.

Based on the photo on The Travel’s website, this burger looks quite similar to the McDouble since it has two burger patties, but the burger includes Hatch Green Chillies. The source also reports that this burger comes with the ingredients you’d expect, like cheese, onions, ketchup, and mustard.

As Mashed.com reports, if you’re a big fan of McDonald’s and peppers but haven’t had a chance to try this burger, you may need to visit the fast food chain if you’re in the New Mexico. But there are other options out there. Eater describes a Chilean burger that is sold by Whataburgers in Arizona and West Texas, as well as New Mexico.

McDonald’s and pepperoni fans in general who don’t live in New Mexico may not be familiar with Hatch green chillies. So what’s so special about them and what do they taste like? Are Hatch Green Chillies Spicy? According to Food & Wine, Hatch chilies all come from Hatch, New Mexico, and there are several varieties of chilies. The spice level of these peppers depends on the type, but Chili Pepper Madness says they can be as spicy as a jalapeno or two-thirds less spicy.

Here’s what Chef Nate Cotanch told Food & Wine about doing with Hatch Green Chillies: “The most important thing about Hatch Chiles is their overall versatility since you can use them in just about any dish. They are great for stews, sautées, sauces such as hummus. They are also perfect for dressing a hamburger or pizza. We even put them in our apple pie at Thanksgiving. The way the sweetness of the apples mixes with the smoky flavor of the spicy peppers works really well. “