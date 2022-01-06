the MCU is betting on Eternals to win, but has the worst score ever

We are the latest promotion efforts for films hoping to be nominated, and win, at the next Academy Awards. Marvel Studios are also aiming for the Oscars by betting heavily on Eternals by Chloé Zhao, infamous for being considered the worst film in the whole MCU, by both audiences and critics.

At the time he had not convinced the Eternals critics, not at all: so much so that that famous recognition at risk, the very important Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, he would then actually lose it. The first MCU film to receive, in the final balance, a summarily negative evaluation by the well-known review aggregator, it would become the film with the lowest score in the entire franchise. However, for films like this there is always the audience to hear, the true judge of the success of these films. That films of this genre, even with numerous exceptions in reality, do not obtain the favor of still conservative critics in terms of blockbusters and cinecomics, little moves in terms of production and resonance.

Still, the film he couldn’t even convince the public, which reconfirmed, this time with their respective ratings, the very low score of Eternals on CinemaScore. A general flop, never occurred, which led to a collection of only 400 million dollars compared to half in the budget. Despite this, many unconventional voices agreed that the Chloé Zhao – Academy Award for Best Film and Best Director for Nomadland during the last edition of the Academy Awards – both one of the most mature, atypical and philosophical of the MCU, in addition to its strongly authorial brand.

It will be for this reason that Kevin Feige, tycoon of the Marvel House, is convinced that he can bet, and bet hard, on Oscar nominations, amazing the AMPAS commission with something they would not expect from a cinecomic. In fact, it is the production companies that promote and push their films to the selection committee and although Marvel is at the same time focusing on other films, Eternals wins a truly incredible number of potential nominations. Here is the complete list:

BEST FILM: Kevin Feige, Nate Moore

BEST DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao

BEST ACTRESS: Gemma Chan

BEST ACTOR: Richard Madden

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harrington

BEST NON ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, Kaz Firpo

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY: Ben Davis

BEST SCENES: Eve Stewart, Michael Standish

BEST SOUND: Addison Teague, Daniel Laurie, Lora Hirschberg, Juan Peralta, Gareth John

BEST EDITING: Craig Wood, Dylan Tichenor

BEST COSTUMES: Sammy Sheldon Differ

BEST MAKEUP AND WIG: Francesca Hannon, Karen Cohen

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS: Stéphane Ceretti, Matt Aitken, Daniele Bigi, Neil Corbould

BEST SOUNDTRACK: Ramin Djawadi

The names of Feige at the production stand out, obviously of Zhao at the direction, but also of the couple of protagonists, interpreters of Sersi and Ikaris. Despite the potential, it could be a gamble, given that the Academy Awards jury has often reasoned more for public satisfaction than for the actual quality or maturity of the films.