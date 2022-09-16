The MCU no longer has the Avengers, but introduces its new supergroup, The Thunderbolts.

We feel sorry for all the citizens who live inside the Marvel movies because their homes are a little more unprotected today than yesterday, since, as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed, the avengers are officially disbanded since what happened in Avengers: Endgame.

However, this does not mean that the UCM is going to run out of its particular supergroup. From the studios they have already been in charge of setting up a new one, although perhaps it is not as many expected… “It’s okay because right now there isn’t an organization like the Avengers, now we have the Thunderbolts.“, assured Feige himself during D23.

A few words before the official presentation of the cast of The Thunderbolts, the new UCM movie that is an unexpected turn for Marvel. This time he has not brought together superheroes, but those with somewhat questionable morals.

Well, as it had been rumored for months, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is going to be one of the members of the Thunderbolts, along with Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell’s USA Agent, Hannah John-Kamen’s ghost, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.

Also They’re all going to be directed by the dark side’s Nick Fury, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine., which we already saw in the Black Widow solo movie, as well as in the Disney + series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is directing, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is penning the script.

The Thunderbolts will hit theaters in July 2024right before the release of the next two Avengers movies, Kang’s Dynasty and Secret Wars (both slated for 2025), but if this supergroup no longer exists, then which Avengers are you referring to?