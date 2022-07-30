The meaning behind Camila Mendes’ tattoos

There is much to admire Camila Mendez. First, her acting prowess, which she has demonstrated since 2017 as the beloved character Veronica Lodge on The CW’s hit teen drama “Riverdale.”

Of course, too, her dazzling beauty, which has captivated many, including her co-star Charles Meltonwith whom Mendes It was out for more than a year until the end of 2019, according to People. His candor and vulnerability are also worth mentioning; Throughout his career, Mendes She has never shied away from speaking about her personal experiences and struggles, whether it’s about her mental health, her body image, or her identity as an American Latina, according to Entertainment Weekly.

His tattoos, which are a reflection of those stories and struggles, are also something that fans admire about him. Mendes. In case you didn’t know, the “Coyote Lake” star already has two inks, one being his famous ribcage tattoo, which actually tells of a dark experience from the actor’s past.

Camila Mendes’ rib tattoo has a heartbreaking story

While many people associate their tattoos with light and happy memories, Camila’s ribcage tattoo Mendeswhich says “build a home,” tells a powerful but harrowing story.

In her 2019 Women’s Health profile, the “Riverdale” star revealed that she was sexually abused during her freshman year at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. “I had a very, very bad experience, someone sexually assaulted me and drugged me,” she said.

Mendes She added that the tattoo serves as a permanent reminder that she can build a safe and comfortable life for herself despite her traumatic past. “Whenever I feel like I’m going through something difficult, I think about what I can physically do for myself,” she said.

In particular, Camila Mendez He’s not the only “Riverdale” cast member to have been a victim of sexual harassment in the past.

In 2017, actress Lili Reinhart also came clean in a Tumblr post about how “a man in a position of power over me” tried to force her to have sex.

Although she was able to walk away from the situation “before it got worse,” Reinhart said the incident left her feeling violated and miserable. “Thinking about it now, the situation is hard for me to swallow. I was very young and didn’t know how to handle the situation,” the “Hustlers” star wrote. “I just knew how bad she felt and that she had been raped.”

Camila Mendes’ last tattoo

at the beginning of the year, Camila Mendez added a new tattoo to her growing collection of body art: an image of a fairy sitting on the back of her left shoulder.

He debuted the stunning ink, made by tattoo artist Kaiju, in a social media post on February 7. “There are no shortcuts to explaining the meaning behind this tattoo, so I’d rather not screw it up trying to make one for social media.” he captioned the star of “Dangerous Lies.”

“All I can say is that this image resonates deeply with me and I am beyond grateful to @kaiju.ink for turning my confusing word vomit into something so much better than I could have imagined.”

She then put her tattoo on display at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the Met Gala, where she turned heads in a gold dress with an open back detail, as seen on Instagram.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that Mendes wasn’t the first celebrity to get a fairy tattoo; the design is actually quite popular with various female stars.

The likes of Britney Spears, Lily Collins and Jaime King also have similar inks, according to Body Art Guru and Steal Her Style.

But even so, the illustration and location of Mendes’s fairy make it special, and surely his story too, although he has yet to tell the world that.