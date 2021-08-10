The meaning of Angelina Jolie’s new tattoo

Yet it moves: so says the new tattoo appeared on angelina Jolie’s forearm, who chose to report on his body the famous quote by Galileo Galilei, strictly in Italian.

A phrase attributed to the great astronomer dating back to 1633, who thus spoke after being forced to deny before the pope his own scientific discovery about the fact that it was the Earth that revolved around the Sun and not the other way around. Statements that went against Ptlemaic theories and therefore no longer placed man at the center of the universe.

Despite the obligation to retract what was stated, Galilei could not do anything in the face of scientific evidence: “Yet it moves“, it means precisely this and by extension that despite everything, the truth remains the truth and that sooner or later everyone will be forced to accept it. A phrase full of meaning, representative of the tenacity of the actress, who has lived even very difficult experiences but has never let herself be knocked down. Perhaps a message that Angelina has launched to the former Brad Pitt, with whom she is in the midst of a tough legal battle for custody of the children after a painful separation?

Galilei’s quote adds to the great tattoo collection of the actress, who has a total of twenty-one and that cover her back and arms, all linked and inspired by her life experiences, the Buddhist religion, humanitarian commitment and the people she loved. The latest arrival, in fact, is located right above a persian-language quote by the medieval poet Rumi who recites “Far beyond the ideas of right and wrong there is a field. I’ll be waiting for you over there“.

The tattoo was discovered by the American site PageSix who immortalized Angelina Jolie while walking a few days ago through the streets of New York, where she was celebrating her 46th birthday with her six children. During this stay in the Big Apple she also found time to visit her first husband, British actor Jonny Lee Miller, star of the TV series Elementary (and the cult film Trainspotting). Remained in excellent relations and already seen together recently, according to rumors between the two could be underway a flashback. Angelina Jolie has a new tattoo, and her story (in short) is beautiful, and we had no doubts … knowing it.

