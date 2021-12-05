the meaning of Billie Eilish’s tattoo

Whether you like it or not, Billie Eilish it is in constant motion and above all change. It could not be otherwise given his very particular creative spirit and above all his young age: although he is now a star worldwide, we must not forget that she is only 19 years old (20 in a few days). So if a year ago he declared that no one would ever have the honor of see his tattoos publicly and today we were able to admire them, there is nothing strange: Billie has grown up and with her her beliefs and her style. Not all of his fans, especially teenagers, have appreciated his new attitude (see loss of followers), but also accepting and showing his body is part of his evolution, also artistic as his latest album reveals Happier than ever. This maturation, both interior and exterior, can be seen in his own latest tattoo, which he just showed without problems.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The new design peeped out from under the long sleeve of the jacket that the singer wore on the London red carpet of the 007 film No Time To Die, of which he edited the soundtrack, thus making his public debut and intriguing fans.

Interviewed by Vanity Fair America for the address book Same Interview, The Fifth Year, who, as the name suggests, interrogates the same character for 5 years in a row on the same date, has been reached in recent months to take stock of the situation. Eilish confirmed that she has everything three tattoos, even if they are no longer a secret: it has one on the chest, one on the hip and finally the brand new one on the but no, made in late summer. It is about three fairies taken from one of his favorite childhood books, namely Fairyopolis: these magical creatures are for her like guardian angels and she wanted to imprint them on her skin to always have their protection with her.

The three fairies that Billie tattooed on her hand are characters from the book Fairyopolis and they are his guardian angels Instagram photo @billieeilish

Despite her mom hating tattoos, the singer said she has some ideas for upcoming designs, but added an intention to not wanting to get tattooed completely from head to toe. However, given all the changes she has experienced in this 2021, we cannot put our hand on fire: we are ready to be amazed by her in 2022.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io