the meaning of November 5th and the Guy Fawkes mask

Remember November 5th forever. A warning that for many brings to mind the film ‘V for Vendetta’. Born as a graphic novel in 1988, the film achieved worldwide success after its film debut in 2005, when the Guy Fawkes mask it has become a symbol of the revolution in the common imagination.

The success was not immediate, but over the years “V for Vendetta” has become a true cult, identified by many political groups as an allegory of oppression by governments: libertarians and anarchists have used the V mask to promote their beliefs.

Finally the case, perhaps most important, Anonymous, which since 2008 has used the face of Guy Fawkes as an identifying symbol.

November 5 is the Guy Fawkes mask

Guy Fawkes was one of the English Catholic conspirators of the “powder conspiracy” (Gunpowder Plot), the plot to assassinate King James I of England and all the members of the English Parliament with an explosion.

November 5, 1605 the British authorities found Fawkes guarding the explosives: the attack had been foiled.

Arrested and questioned, after days of torture he revealed the names of the conspirators.

On January 31, Fawkes was hanged.

Fawkes has become synonymous with the “powder conspiracy”, the failure of which began to be celebrated in Britain every November 5th (Guy Fawkes Nigh).

His effigy was traditionally burned on a bonfire, commonly accompanied by a fireworks display.

After the release of the V for Vendetta movie, the use of stylized “Guy Fawkes” masks, with a mustache and a pointed beard, it has spread internationally among groups protesting against politicians, banks and financial institutions.

V not only wears the mask with his stylized face, but in the film Guy Fawkes is mentioned in the opening speech by Eavy (Natalie Portman), only to be taken up again in the final speech of V himself.