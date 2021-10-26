The meaning of semi-permanent tattoos

Ephemeral is an American tattoo company opened last March in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, and with a second studio opened in October in Los Angeles. Founded in 2015 as a startup by a group of students and researchers from the University of New York, it is known for the exclusive use of a type of ink registered by the owners of the company and for some time very popular and commented on among insiders and fans. The distinctive feature is that it is used to produce tattoos that gradually disappear in a time between 9 and 15 months after application: «Real tattoos. That disappear in a year ”, is the claim on the company’s website.

Unlike temporary tattoos that use coloring substances derived from the henna plant, Ephemeral tattoos – “ephemeral” in English – are applied by injecting the special ink into the layers below the surface of the skin, with needles and other tools normally used by tattoo artists. professionals. According to the company, which has raised over $ 26 million (about € 22.4 million) in funding since 2015, the waiting time in New York for an “ephemeral” tattoo last summer was eight months. due to the extraordinary demand.

According to co-founders Vandan Shah and Brennal Pierre, who have PhDs in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from New York University, the techniques currently employed to perform temporary tattoos – which typically last no more than a few weeks – are not able to satisfy the demand for non-permanent but still longer lasting tattoos. Many professionals in the permanent tattoo industry have instead expressed disapproval of Ephemeral’s product, which they say would distort the tattoo intended as an art form destined to last for a lifetime.

The founders of Ephemeral say they started from the consideration that many people – 60 percent of those without tattoos, according to their survey conducted in New York in 2014 – give up getting a tattoo because they fear the prospect of having it forever on their body. and to never be able to eliminate it again until after long and expensive laser removal sessions.

“A laser light breaks the particles of the tattoo and fragments them. It can take two sessions or even more than ten, depending on the size of the tattoo, ”he told al New York Times Roy Geronemus, director of a laser and skin surgery center in New York. Clarifying that using a local anesthetic allows patients to feel no pain, Geronemus said a number of people who use lasers to remove a tattoo typically do so because they hadn’t thought long enough before doing it. And he cited the classic example of the ex-partner name tattoo, often removed at the end of the relationship.

“Once the ink is deposited under the skin, an inflammatory response surrounds the ink particles and creates a matrix that allows the pigments to remain stationary, not to move elsewhere and not to disappear,” said Geronemus explaining the effects of the ink. application of traditional tattoos. “Basically the thing that makes permanent tattoos permanent is your body’s inability to break down the ink. That of traditional tattoos is grouped; the pigments are too large to remove, and so the body builds a barrier around them to isolate them, and the ink remains, ”said Joshua Sakhai, one of Ephemeral’s co-founders.

Pierre, another of the founders and former contract lecturer at New York University, drew inspiration for the development of Ephemeral’s ink from the question of a student of his course, who in 2014 was painfully having a tattoo removed by laser and he asked if there was a way to remove it through an enzyme. Pierre and Shah set to work to produce an ink that could be broken down over time by the biological processes of the body. And, after seven years of attempts and experiments to verify its safety, they developed one based on polymers, hydrogels and other particular biodegradable materials similar to those used for the production of internal sutures, pharmaceutical capsule casings and stent widely used in surgery.

Ephemeral’s tattoo ink is made from materials that are individually approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – the US government agency that deals with the safety and approval of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics – and is gradually being broken down by oxygen and water present in the body. The ink particles break down over time and become small enough to be removed from the body, although the rate at which this happens varies from person to person. “For some, tattoos may begin to fade around the fifth month, and for others this doesn’t happen until the eighth,” Sakhai said.

The price of the tattoos, depending on the size, varies between 195 and 450 dollars (between 160 and 390 euros). At the moment, the company prohibits customers from tattooing their hands, feet and face, because there is still no careful experimentation on the effects of ink on those parts of the body. Ephemeral estimates that more than half of its clients are first tattooed people, and it bases much of its success on the fears many of those people show about the idea of ​​a permanent tattoo. «Your style changes. Why shouldn’t your tattoo? ”Says another company slogan.

“I think the point is that people change. What they may have done when they were 18, or sometimes even earlier, isn’t necessarily right for them now, ”he told al Guardian Amanda McKinnon, owner of LaserTat, a clinic in Adelaide, Australia that deals with laser tattoo removal. The clinic also provides a program of free removal services for people in financial difficulty whose tattoos are related to unpleasant or traumatic experiences, a more frequent case than is thought, according to McKinnon.

He cited the example of a rape survivor client who later got a tattoo “to get on with her life, to show that she had gotten through it.” However, she later realized that the tattoo was a constant reminder of her trauma, and removing it was an important part of her healing process. Whatever the reason, complete laser tattoo removal according to McKinnon can take six to 12 sessions at his clinic and one to two years, and “is a much more expensive process than getting a tattoo.”

The prospect of a new fashion for “semi-permanent” tattoos is viewed negatively by some professionals in the traditional tattoo industry. And not so much for the risk of losing potential customers, perhaps people eager to have a tattoo but more willing to make a temporary one than a permanent one. In some cases, it is rather an aversion to principle.

“A tattoo designed not to last is a potential debasement of this art form, which has historically struggled to achieve the value of other art forms such as painting or sculpture,” he told the New York Times Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, one of the best known tattoo artists in New York, known for his work on the skin of famous people such as Rihanna, LeBron James, Miley Cyrus and others. It is more or less the same idea Sue Jeiven, another famous tattoo artist from Brooklyn, who defines an essential part of the job of a tattoo artist to “understand how to obtain neat, clean and solid lines, able to adhere perfectly to the skin. and last forever ».

Tattoos – from the Polynesian term tatau, which means “to engrave, decorate the skin” – are considered one of the oldest human artistic expressions. In their modern Western version they were introduced to Europe between the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries by sailors who had known this body painting following James Cook’s explorations in the Pacific Ocean.

And precisely through the sailors, the category that before and more than the others learned and spread this practice in Europe, tattoos had an immediate impact not on elitist art but in popular culture. This would explain, according to the most accredited hypotheses, the prolonged reluctance to consider them a “serious” art: not because they came from the Pacific islands, whose artefacts often ended up on display in museums, but because the practice of tattooing was immediately associated to the poorest classes of society and criminals.