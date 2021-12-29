the meaning of the flower on the back

After leaving everyone on their toes for a few days, Selena Gomez showed off her new tattoo: a floral design on her back.

Selena GomezAs a tattoo enthusiast, she chose to end the year with a flourish by adding another tattoo to her collection. The singer and actress is currently in New York, where she is busy shooting the second season of the Hulu series titled Murders In The Building. And in a famous studio based in the city very dear to her, the Bang Bang Tattoo, she created the new design on the skin. To show it on social media was the tattoo artist Keith Scott McCurdy, who in the past has also worked with Rihanna, Lebron James, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

A flower on Selena Gomez’s back

Selena Gomez has unveiled hers new tattoo, the seventeenth. The 29-year-old discovered body art in 2012, the year she tattooed a small musical note on her wrist. From that moment on she never stopped and got other tattoos, all small: the word “Rare”, an Arabic phrase that means “Love yourself first”, the Roman numerals “LXXVI” (76) on the neck . In 2019 she took the plunge and got two hands folded in prayer tattooed on her left thigh. It was the largest tattoo so far: now the title goes to the rose made at the Bang Bang Tattoo in New York.

Instagram @bangbangnyc

This is the same studio she went to in April to make a small cross on the collarbone. This time it’s about a floral design, a rose with lighter shades that trickle down the spine. Gomez had given a preview last December 15: in the black and white photo he was from behind, with the helmet split in half on the neck and the trench coat worn backwards. It was impossible to understand precisely what the drawing was, which was shown up close and in color only on Tuesday, finally appeasing the curiosity of fans and followers, who couldn’t wait to understand what it was.

Selena Gomez changes her look at the American Music Awards: switch to the helmet and show the new tattoo

Instagram @bangbangnyc

Now all that remains is to discover its meaning. Gomez’s tattoos are never casual. The writing “Rare” is a reference to the 2020 album and the Rare Beauty line of cosmetics, the number 76 at the base of the neck is the year of his mother’s birth, the musical note is in honor of his love for music . She even got a tattoo of the time she had her kidney transplant. The new floral design could therefore be a reference to the next album or a new phase in his life, it could be a clue to a personal experience or a relationship. What is certain is that the fans were delighted.