the meaning of the original symbol on the neck

Camila Cabello has a new tattoo and hasn’t thought twice about showing it on social media, where she also explained its meaning. What does it depict? A circle with an “imperfect” outline but, despite what one might think, it is a symbol that is anything but trivial.

THE tattoos are the craze of the moment, so much so that it has become almost impossible to find someone who does not even have an indelible mark, even a micro, on a part of the body. There are those who make them for their simple aesthetic value and those who give them a deep symbolic meaning, the certain thing is that almost everyone feels the need to imprint designs, numbers and writings on the skin. The stars are no exception and do not hesitate to show their incredible tattoos on social networks. The latest to have followed the trend is Camila Cabellor, who on his Instagram page showed a very particular design that from now on will decorate his neck forever.

What is sweet grass braid

Camila Cabello has a new tattoo, it’s micro, it was made by the tattoo artist Kane Navasard and decorates the back of her neck, so it’s only visible when she has her hair tied up. What does it depict? A circle that does not close perfectly but the thing that few know is that it is a symbol that is anything but trivial but, on the contrary, with a very deep meaning. While it appears to be just an “imperfect” circumference, in truth it is a braid of sweet grass. What’s this? Sweet grass or Sweetgrass grows in the prairies of South America and is characterized by a seductive, light and sweet aroma. It would be capable of bringing vitality, beauty, freshness, so much so that it can also be used to bless, so as to bring harmony and purification. The Sweetgrass braid is held in your hands and allowed to be ventilated by the air to enjoy its benefits.

Camila Cabello explains the meaning of the tattoo

Why did the singer choose this symbol to be imprinted on the skin? It was she who explained it on social media. In the caption of the photo in which she showed the tattoo she stated that the idea came to her after reading the book Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. His words were: “This book on wisdom and indigenous plants has changed my life. After reading it, I knew that I would never look at the earth and all its inhabitants in the same way. It taught me about reciprocity, the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves. All flowering is mutual “. In short, the reading would have been literally cathartic for Cabello, so much so as to push her to carry the memory forever on her skin.