the measures against the Omicron- Corriere.it variant

from Adriana Logroscino

A first case of Omicron variant has been identified in Italy: a man returned from Mozambique. Family members are also infected. The Ministry of Health raises the state of alert and asks for more stringent checks on those who travel

The Omicron variant has arrived in Italy. In Campania, on the legs of an employee of a company who returned from Mozambique more than two weeks ago, on a flight to Rome. Vaccinated with two doses, he has few symptoms and his conditions, assure the Region, “do not cause concern”. To certify that it was infected with the new Covid strain, with sequencing in record time, was the Sacco hospital in Milan, as part of the activities of the network coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health. “The sample – they explain from the ISS – is in the phase of further confirmation to have the definitive assignment of the lineage”.

The positivity of the Campania employee was also ascertained in Milan, a city he had reached a few days after returning to Italy. Five of his family members were also positive at Covid. All have mild symptoms and are obviously in isolation. Their samples awaiting sequencing. No positive, however, is currently among the contacts in Lombardy.

Even before the first Italian case was confirmed, the Ministry of Health, following a coordinated meeting with the ISS, had raised the state of alert sending a circular to the Regions that sounds like a warning. As a precaution, the note signed by the director of prevention of the ministry, Gianni Rezza, recommends that “strengthen and monitor tracking and sequencing activities in the case of travelers from countries with diffusion of the Omicron variant and their contacts, or in the case of outbreaks characterized by a rapid and anomalous increase in cases “and “Promptly and scrupulously apply the measures already envisaged for quarantine and isolation in the event of a Delta variant”. In the circular Rezza reports to the regional presidents that the strain has so far been detected in Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium. In the meantime, however, the variant also arrived in Italy.

Another note of recommendation was issued by the Offices of Maritime, Air and Border Health (Usmaf) also dependent on the Ministry of Health. This solicitation is addressed to carriers, airport and flight bodies to “monitor the complete and correct compilation of the Digital passenger locator form”: these are the forms to provide information on the origin of travelers in the last 14 days. More accurate checks on the compilation of these forms should make it possible to promptly identify any arrivals from Africa, even if through stopovers in other countries: a circumstance now obligatory after Italy, two days ago, suspended accesses and flights from eight countries in southern Africa.

More is needed for the governor of Lazio, Nicola Zingaretti, which asked for “immediate border control measures” and “to evaluate further choices for the containment of entry flows to Italy”. Lazio is moving: it solicits the names of the residents in the region who landed in Fiumicino in recent weeks with flights from restricted areas, including the passengers of the flight on which the infected Campania was traveling. They will all be screened.

The Ospedale del Bambino Gesù in Rome has “taken” the world’s first photo of the new strain: it compares the structure of the spike protein of the Omicron variant and the Delta variant with respect to the original spike. Omicron has many more Delta mutations (already highly varied), concentrated in an area that interacts with human cells.

The contagion among children While waiting to understand what the arrival of the new variant will entail, the strategy for scientists remains the same as always: trace the positives and vaccinate. The numbers that photograph daily the circulation of the virus, after all, lead to the utmost caution: 12,877 positives, 90 deaths. The number of hospitalized also rises. The extended report of the Higher Institute of Health notes in the last 15 days a surge in infections among children: 50% of cases diagnosed among the under 19s concern 6-11 year olds.