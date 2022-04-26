The MED21 Health School offers training for aesthetic medicine professionals

Many people say that beauty is health. Currently, women and men of all ages undergo aesthetic treatments in order to improve their physical appearance. However, it should not be forgotten that not everything goes, since the health and well-being of the person must prevail.

Aware of the importance of providing quality care, the MED21 Health School has two fundamental objectives: On the one hand, teaching by and for professionals in medicine, dentistry and micropigmentation and, on the other, care for outpatients, in the MED21 Clinic.

The MED21 Health School has specialized teachers

At its headquarters near Plaza de Castilla in Madrid, the school offers specialized courses in various branches of aesthetic medicine, taught by academics who are always at the forefront of new technologies and treatments, as they combine teaching with the practice of profession in its clinics and hospitals.

What programs does the MED21 Health School offer?

The programs are made up of a theoretical part and a practical part. In this way, classes are more dynamic and productive.

In it area of ​​aesthetic medicinethe courses are 8 hours long and focus on topics such as Perfect Lips, where the different techniques in which hyaluronic acid is applied to the lips or the aesthetics and harmonization of the lower facial thirdin which the application of filling treatments and insertion of tensor threads is taught.

In it dentistry area, impart the advanced endodontics course where the process that goes from diagnosis to filling and instrumentation is explained.

For its part, in the micropigmentation area It has courses like initiation to micropigmentation; reconstructive and oncological micropigmentation; initiation of microblading and techniques for watercolor lips.

Acquiring up-to-date knowledge in aesthetic medicine is essential to offer better treatment to patients. For this reason, the MED21 Health School is an attractive alternative for professionals and students in Spain. In addition, the center provides care to outpatients, whose treatments are given by the same teachers.



