The Mediaset networks celebrate Remembrance Day with a special schedule

Victims of extermination by the Nazis of the Third Reich, undesirable or inferior for political or racial reasons. Jews, Slavic peoples of the occupied regions in Eastern Europe and the Balkans, European blacks, Soviet prisoners of war, political opponents, Freemasons, ethnic minorities (Roma, Sinti, Yenish), religious groups (Jehovah’s Witnesses, Pentecostals), homosexuals and people with mental and / or physical handicaps. Between 15 and 17 million people, including 6 from the Israelite community, were victims in the years between 1933 and 1945.

Retequattro commits itself with a dedicated week and films such as “Story of a book thief“. Focus program the unpublished”Nicholas Winton: the man who saved 669 children“in prime time, and many other documentaries. Iris broadcasts”Schindler’s List“in prime-time. Canale 5 explores the theme with the”TG5 Special: it also tells for us“, in the late evening.

RETEQUATTRO | 22 – 27 January

From 22 to 27 January, a series of films, in the first, second evening and day-time, is dedicated to the Shoah. On the 22nd, in prime-time, Brian Percival’s “Story of a Book Thief”, with Sophie Nélisse, Geoffrey Rush, Emily Watson. Following, at the end of the prime time productions, the films “Sarah’s key” (January 23), “Sobibor” (January 24) and “Colette” (January 26) are broadcast. In day-time, on the 27th, the homage ends, “The 25th hour”, a 1967 film directed by Henri Verneuil, with Anthony Quinn, Virna Lisi, Serge Reggiani.

FOCUS | 23 – 27 – 30 January

On the 23rd, at 2.15 pm, the documentary “Albert Goering: The other face of Evil” (the brother of Marshal Goering saved the lives of numerous Jews, and was included among the Righteous) was broadcast; at 3.15 pm, “Lili Marlene: the war of the Italians” (docufilm by Pietro Suber, in which atrocious events are recalled, including the roundup in the Jewish ghetto of Rome on October 16, 1943).

On the 27th, at 9.15 pm, the world premiere of “Nicholas Winton: the man who saved 669 children”. Winton participates in an English TV program thinking he is part of the public: in reality he is the protagonist and the strangers sitting in the audience are the Jewish children he saved during the war and brought to England, and who are now there to say thank you. .

To follow, at 10.15 pm, “The horror of Natzweiler-Struthof – History of a Nazi camp”: a real laboratory for Nazi doctors, erased from historical memory. On the 30th, at 4.15 pm, “The women of Ravensbrück” (the largest female concentration camp: 130,000 women and children were deported there, 90,000 people died there); at 5.15 pm, “Karl Plagge: the Nazi who saved the Jews” (German officer, supporter of Nazism, lied to his superiors, cheated the party and saved the lives of Jews in a Polish ghetto).

IRIS | January 27

On the 27th, in prime time, space for Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece: “Schindler’s List”. Based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, the work is an unparalleled success in terms of critics, audiences and accolades. Among these, seven Oscars: film, direction, non-original screenplay, photography, editing, set design, soundtrack. In the cast, Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes.

CHANNEL 5 | January 27

On the 27th, in the late evening, it offers an in-depth analysis of the newspaper directed by Clemente J. Mimun, entitled “Special TG5: it also tells for us”.