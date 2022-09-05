The medical approach to ITP: the challenge of finding an adequate treatment

Migraine is the third most prevalent disease in the world and is the most common neurological disorder in people under 50 years of age.1. According to the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), more than four million Spaniards suffer from migrainetwoof which a million suffer from chronic migraine.

Migraine is a potentially serious and chronic neurological disease characterized by episodes of severe headaches, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. It affects three times as many women as men and has a high economic cost caused by high absenteeism and labor presenteeism. Patients with chronic migraine usually miss their job in Spain an average of 14.6 days a year, which implies direct, indirect and associated costs with the loss of productivity of 12,900 euros per patient and year3.

The approach to migraine is very complicated, although in recent years progress has been made in its treatment with the development of specific drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies directed at calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)a neuropeptide that is key in the pathogenesis of this disease.

Efficacy of Eptinezumab

The scientific journal ‘Lancet Neurology’ has published the DELIVER study, which shows how between 42 and 49% of patients treated with eptinezumab cut their migraine days per month by half or more. The study shows the efficacy and safety of eptinezumab administered by intravenous infusion in patients with chronic or episodic migraine who had experienced between 2 and 4 previous preventive treatment failures due to lack of efficacy or adverse effects. Eptinezumab also demonstrated statistically significant superiority over placebo in reducing the number of migraine days per month over 12 weeks of treatment, reaching statistical significance for all key secondary endpoints.

Carmen Gonzalez Oria, neurologist and coordinator of the Headache Unit of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital (Seville) and member of the team that has participated in this study, positively values ​​the conclusions that have been obtained with this antibody. “Eptinezumab is effective with a reduction in the number of migraine days per month between 4.8 and 5.3, being 2.1 in those treated with placebo. It is important to highlight the speed of action of the drug, which is effective from the first day. It also shows a good safety profile, with a percentage of severe effects of 1% in the groups treated with this drug”.

The neurologist highlights that between 42% and 49% of the patients who received eptinezumab achieved a reduction greater than or equal to 50% of the days with migraine per month in 12 weeks, a figure higher than other anti-CGPR.

“Regarding the ≥ 50% reduction in migraine days per month in patients treated with eptinezumab in the DELIVER study, the results were very interesting. Compared with other studies carried out in patients with previous preventive treatment failures, the percentage of reduction of 50% of days with migraine per month has been greater in DELIVER, than those achieved in LIBERTY4CONQUER5 and FOCUS6performed with each of the subcutaneous anti-CGRP antibodies”.

Quick onset of action

Subcutaneous administration plays an important role in these results, as it allows imminent access of the drug to the patient’s bloodstream, providing immediate and long-lasting relief from migraine. Its effects are perceived the same day of infusion and are maintained for 12 weeks.7. In a 30-minute intravenous infusion, which does not require premedication or office observation time, migraine patients can regain their quality of life. It also has a good safety profile and tolerability for a period of up to 2 years.8.

“The rapid onset of action, which can be seen from day one, is probably due to the high affinity and selectivity of eptinezumab for CGRP.9 and its pharmacokinetic characteristics related to intravenous administration. Including its 100% bioavailability and the achievement of a maximum plasma concentration at the end of infusion10”, says the doctor.

Eptinezumab was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults in February 2020, and received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January 2022. .

Migraine is a disease usually trivialized. It is not just a headache, but patients who suffer from it have disabling symptoms that negatively affect their quality of life, both personally, at work or socially. In addition, it increases the risk of comorbidities such as sleep disorders, cardiovascular or gastrointestinal diseases.

Finally, as Dr. González Oria assures, “the arrival of eptinezumab may improve the quality of life of migraine patients, such as those with acute medication overuse, patients with psychiatric comorbidities, and patients refractory to previous treatments and frustrated by the lack of efficacy of other preventive treatments.

