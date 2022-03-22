The medical clinics have been strengthened News in sight also for the hospice

Mayor Endrio Ubaldi and the honorable Mauro Lucentini are satisfied: for Montegranaro the director of Area Vasta 4, Roberto Grinta, brings only good news. One above all: if the proposed budget is granted, 20 intermediate care beds can be activated in the city center (for post-acute hospitalization). To date, the Montegiorgio intermediate care patients are temporarily housed in the Montegranarese structure “where there are 20 beds but – the director points out – once the work is finished, we expect to reach 40. And in Montegranaro, the 20 places in the center Alzheimer’s, we will try to add another 20 intermediate care posts. ”

If so, in what timeframe? “Within the year” the answer, greeted with grateful looks from the mayor and honorable member. “In the new budget (and I hope they will accept it), we are trying to recover the beds lost over the years and which are a breath for the whole territory” explains Grinta. It is not enough.

In Montegranaro there is also the hospice (ward for terminally ill patients): “An excellence”, acknowledges the director. “There is an empty wing adjacent to the department for which we are thinking of interesting prospects” continues Lucentini, without further exaggerating. “As soon as we approve the budget – says Grinta – we plan to fix the facade of the structure. We are expanding the car park which, from 28 March, will be functional to the vaccination center and, in the future, will remain available to users”. Grinta confirms the mayor’s communications regarding the strengthening of the clinics: “The hours for dentistry, prosthetics and cardiology have increased (+4). From 1 April, there will be 5 more for obstetrics and physiatry but we are working to bring the ophthalmology. And, subsequently, we will bring the general practitioners of the city to the facility. ”

mc