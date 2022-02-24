The Medical Colleges are already probing the date for their new Ethics

The Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC) finalizes its eraser the new Code of Ethics, which should have been approved in 2020, but the pandemic truncated the institution’s plans, preventing its review from being carried out in an assembly. Having overcome the serious incidence of the virus that has paralyzed the world, it is expected that in the coming months the document will come to light once the new additions to it have been met and debated, which for the moment, are circulating again throughout all medical colleges for your revision.

According to sources from the WTO to Medical Writing, it is expected that the draft of the ethical update will be discussed in a assembly next April, and “if everything goes according to plan”, it can be definitively approved in this first half of the year. In this new code there are new sections in relation to the new technologies and social networks and will be treated concepts such as “those related to Telemedicine and information technologies, patient safety and large health databases, etc”.