The medical director of Álava, Enrique Gutiérrez, retires

The medical director of Álava, Enrique Gutiérrez Gómez‘hang up the robe’ by retirement. This has been made official by the Basque Health Service (Osakidetza) in a resolution published this Thursday in the Official Gazette of the Basque Country, where he is thanked for his services.

Gutiérrez Fraile (Vitoria-Gasteiz, 1956) is Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the UPV/EHUit is Specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health. He has extensive experience in public administration and health management and since 2017 he has been the medical director of the Integrated Health Organization (OSI) of Álava.

It was responsible for the Occupational Health Program in schools and Health Planning Technician in the Basque Government. In Osakidetza, he has been responsible for the Children’s Dental Care Program (PADI)deputy medical director and medical director of the Hospital Santiago de Vitoria-GasteizProject coordinator ‘Osarean/Osakidetza online‘ and managing director of Osatek from the year 2011 to 2015.