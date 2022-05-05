The medical director of Álava, Enrique Gutiérrez, retires
Alava University Hospital.
The medical director of Álava, Enrique Gutiérrez Gómez‘hang up the robe’ by retirement. This has been made official by the Basque Health Service (Osakidetza) in a resolution published this Thursday in the Official Gazette of the Basque Country, where he is thanked for his services.
Gutiérrez Fraile (Vitoria-Gasteiz, 1956) is Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the UPV/EHUit is Specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health. He has extensive experience in public administration and health management and since 2017 he has been the medical director of the Integrated Health Organization (OSI) of Álava.
It was responsible for the Occupational Health Program in schools and Health Planning Technician in the Basque Government. In Osakidetza, he has been responsible for the Children’s Dental Care Program (PADI)deputy medical director and medical director of the Hospital Santiago de Vitoria-GasteizProject coordinator ‘Osarean/Osakidetza online‘ and managing director of Osatek from the year 2011 to 2015.
Path as a cooperant
Also noteworthy are its close to 30 years as a volunteer. In Equatorial Guinea with the ‘Manuel Iradier Africanist Association’ as coordinator of the ‘Strengthening Civil Society’ Project, whose objective is the creation and strengthening of grassroots civil organizations and support for the primary health care program. And in Mozambique with the Spanish Foundation for International Cooperation, Health and Social Policy (FCSAI) as coordinator of the “Strengthening the Health System” Project: strategic planning, information systems, improvement of care quality, analytical accounting and training of middle managers.
And in Tunisiafrom September 2015 to September 2017, has worked as Resident Twinning Advisor with the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP), coordinating the twinning project between the Tunisian Ministry of Health and the Castilla La Mancha Health Service for the consolidation of the new medical-economic information device and its generalization in all public hospital structures.
