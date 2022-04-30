The medical faculty will move to the Albere, space for the Not in the San Vincenzo area and military accommodation at the former Chiesa barracks – Chronicle

TRENTO. The new medical school located just downstream of the Albere district and the new hospital in the San Vincenzo area: after the decibels of Vasco Rossi, the hospital rooms.

Other than the Music Arena that the President of the Province, Maurizio Fugatti, will inaugurate at the Blasco di Zocca with the mega concert on 20 May.

This is a scenario that becomes even more realistic, after the final decision to build the military accommodation in the former “Chiesa” barracks and no longer in Mattarello: the issue was addressed in a meeting between the President of the Province Maurizio Fugatti and Patrimonio del Trentino, which has precisely evaluated the location of the new health and biomedical center next to via Sanseverino.

Everything is held, in fact. Move a square and, in the complicated puzzle of the new hospital, everything seems to get even more complicated.

Thus, the president of the Province, Maurizio Fugatti, takes more time on the Not and chooses silence. Because, beyond the legal, administrative and criminal aspects, the incredible story of the New Trentino hospital (conceived in 2001, put up for tender in 2012 and 2022 still stuck at the stake) refers to urban planning choices that the Province is called upon to make, once and for all, with the Municipality of Trento. And get them soon.

Meanwhile, yesterday, April 29, the new team at the top of the healthcare company was presented: the general manager Antonio Ferro chose Giuliano Mariotti as health director, Sara Girardi as administrative director and Elena Bravi (socio-health integration).

