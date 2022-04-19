The medical point with three major absences

This Wednesday evening (9 p.m. Canal Plus Offset), the PSG moves on the lawn Angers SCO as part of the 33rd day of Ligue 1. A decisive week for the Rouge & Bleu who can officially be crowned champion of France on the lawn of the SCO. And on the eve of this meeting against the Angevins, the capital club unveiled its medical point with three major absences.

In effect, Leo Messi and Marco Verratti will be forfeited for this meeting. The Argentinian is in treatment due to an inflamed left Achilles tendon. A new point will be made in 48 hours just like for Marco Verratti (contusion and effusion of the left knee) and Presnel Kimpembe (right knee). Added to this are the absences by Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes and Julian Draxler. As a reminder, Neymar Jr will be suspended for this game.

The PSG medical point