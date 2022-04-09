the medical specialties that were chosen later

Applicants to the MIR 2022.

Although there is still no official calendar by the Ministry of Healthaccess to the Specialized Health Training (FSE) returns to the usual deadlines for this call, so foreseeably the process of election and allocation of MIR places will start in April. Some specialties, like Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, Cardiology or the expected Legal and Forensic Medicine, promise to be chosen quickly by the first order numbers. However, others may have to wait to start being chosen by the applicants, as happened in the last call.

The specialty that began to be awarded later in the last call was Clinical Biochemistry, which had to wait until 4,997 to be released in the process. However, the first award in this area occurred with number 8,757 in 2020 and 7,528 in 2019, according to data from the Granada Medical Union.

The second specialty that took the longest to be chosen was Immunology, whose first award corresponded to applicant number 4,334 in the last call. In 2020, the first place was chosen with the number 1,072 and with the 3,716 in 2019.

Clinical Analysis closes the podium of the latest first award, by debuting with number 4,146. In 2020, he did so with candidate number 1,803 and with 6,011 in 2019.

The other less attractive MIR specialties

Nuclear medicine He had to wait until number 3,459 to award his first place, while in 2020 he premiered with the titled 1,846 and with 3,382 in 2019. Microbiology and Parasitology was the next, awarding the first place to doctor 3,294. In 2020, it was chosen as number 1,353 and as 1,731 in 2019.

Allergology had to wait until 3,076 for the first adjudication. In 2020, it was with the order number 3,790 and 3,055 in the year 2019. Finally, Radiation Oncology It was the next on the list, by giving the first place to the applicant with the number 2,864. In 2020, it premiered with number 2,727 and with 2,988 in 2019, according to data from the report led by Vicente Matas.