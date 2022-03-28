The “Medicine and Surgery” course is officially open. New headquarters in five years

Official ceremony for the opening of the academic year of the single-cycle master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery of the University of Parma, activated this year at the Piacenza campus. The inauguration took place in the Sala degli Arazzi of the Alberoni College in Piacenza, the current seat of the degree course.

The magnificent rector was present at the ceremony Paolo Andreithe Director of the Medicine and Surgery Department Ovidio Bussolatithe referent of the course Marco Vitalethe general manager of the Piacenza USL Giuliana Bensathe mayor of Piacenza Patrizia Barbieri, as well as numerous personalities and exponents of the Piacenza reality. Also present were the students enrolled in the course, most of whom came from all over the world.

The course in “Medicine and Surgery” – entirely in English and activated in record time thanks to a joint work between the University of Parma, Ausl and the Municipality of Piacenza and with the support of the Emilia-Romagna Region – was born on the one hand to strengthen the educational offer of the University of Parma in the medical-surgical field and on the other hand to strengthen the sector in the region and in particular in Piacenza: a challenge and at the same time a great opportunity for growth and development.

“In addition to representing a significant strengthening of Piacenza’s training offer, adding to the Cattolica and the Polytechnic, it offers young people a high international professional perspective – explained the rector Paolo Andrei -. It is an important card in the regional university system, in this way undoubtedly more competitive and attractive, and also a great investment and added value for the health of our territory, in the face of the challenges that healthcare today has before it. . Which are global challenges, and that can only be the case in the society we live in ”.

The rector then underlined the value of international openness, the strength of “Medicine and Surgery”: “The very choice of English as a vehicular language constitutes a relevant specificity in the Italian university panorama for medical courses, it becomes a” plus ”Of attractiveness for young people from all over the world and projects the students who will come out of this training path in a very broad horizon. There are 100 students enrolled in the first course, to which those for the next few years will be added. This represents an important growth also for Piacenza ”.

“It is a project that we have been cultivating for some time, carried out in the darkest period of the covid – explained the mayor Patrizia Barbieri -: and we managed to obtain an extraordinary result for our city. It is certainly a strategic opportunity for the development of the health system. Our community is pleased and honored to be able to host teachers and students from all over the world, which further underline the university identity of Piacenza – continued the mayor -. Thanks to the protocol signed last November with the Ministry of Defense, the degree course, now hosted by the Alberoni College, will have the former Military Hospital as its final location, thus also allowing the recovery and enhancement of a historical and strategic structure right in the heart of the city. With regard to the procedures and times for the construction of the future headquarters, Barbieri stressed that all the practices have been carried out by the Municipality, and are now awaiting the projects by the Ausl. “It should take 18 months for the design, then we will proceed with the construction”.

The general director of the Ausl has expressed himself on the global timing of implementation Giuliana Bensa: “For the transfer to the former military hospital, between design and construction, we plan not to take more than 5 years. This is not a simple operation, as we are going to intervene on a historic building “. “As foreseen by the PNRR, the Piacenza Ausl, in addition to an important modernization of the technological and digital park in the hospital sector, will see a further strengthening of the network of territorial structures – continued Bensa -, coming to count on 12 Community Houses, 3 territorial operational centers and 2 community hospitals. This offering structure will guarantee the students of the degree course a context in which they will be able to immerse themselves in the entire chain of activities of medicine, from prevention to rehabilitation, crossing all healthcare settings “.