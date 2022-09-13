The medicine booster

The Government of Aragnon has already started talks to increase the places in Medicine studies at the University of Zaragoza by 10%, so that on the Huesca campus would mean the offer of about 5 more vacancies, on the current 45. Although the power does not depend on the Government but on the University itself, contacts have already been made and it is expected that the measure may be adopted for the next academic year. The Minister of Health, Sira Repollés, assured yesterday that they are looking for measures in the short, medium and long term to alleviate the lack of doctors. Aragon already has problems maintaining services. The clearest examples, which led the residents of Canfranc to demonstrate, were the closures of the Continuous Attention Points of that town in the Aragón Valley and Escarrilla, in the Tena Valley, due to the impossibility of filling the vacancies. Finally, they have reopened on weekends.

This measure will not solve the most immediate problems, but in the medium or long term it will contribute to having more professionals in the labor market and making it less difficult to fill vacancies. In parallel, they must increase the training units and MIR positions, which is the responsibility of the DGA.

This decision would not only help alleviate the problem of the lack of doctors to meet all the needs of the services, but also help more students come to Huesca to study and achieve their vocation. Historically, Medicine is one of the symbols of the Huesca campus, where it was taught up to 3rd -now only up to 2nd- and 65 places were offered. The university community and the city as a whole have always defended its continuity.