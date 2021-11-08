The medicine department of the Angera hospital reopens, surgery beds increase in Luino





From this morning the internal medicine hospitalization returns to the Angera hospital, which belongs to the complex structure of General Medicine Cittiglio-Angera, directed by Dr. Andrea Bertolini, to which the Ondoli First Aid, based on the new organization envisaged by the POAS which established the Emergency Department (EAS) and Medical Center led by prof. Francesco Dentali.

It starts gradually with the first 3 beds activated today, intended for get to 8 within this week, al third floor of Pavilion B, coplanar to the Geriatrics hospital.

At the same time, again from today, the provision of active beds in the Surgical Area of ​​the Luino Hospital, on the fourth floor of the central pavilion, it goes from 20 to 22 beds: one more for Orthopedics and Traumatology and one more for General Surgery.







“Gradually the Verbano Hospitals return to normal after the enormous effort made in the long emergency period – comments the Dr. Anna Iadini, Medical Director of the Verbano Presidium – But it is not a return to the status quo: we are working, in fact, to implement in Angera and Luino the projects that the pandemic has interrupted and which aim to make them not only capable of responding to health needs of the territory, but also to better express the specific vocations that characterize them “.



