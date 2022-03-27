The medicine of Easter Island – Juventud Rebelde

While searching for protection against tetanus, a scientist of Indian origin discovered a certain substance with innovative applications in medicine

There is an infectious disease from which we currently suffer little, but which many of us fear when listening to stories told by our ancestors: tetanus. For a long time that was a condition that caused many deaths, until a vaccine was discovered to prevent it.

Evil, caused by bacteria Clostridium tetani, which is frequently found in soil and animal manure, particularly horse manure, can occur anywhere in the world; especially in countries with hot climates.

There was, however, a place where the locals, despite the large number of wild horses and the fact that the inhabitants used to go barefoot, practically did not suffer from tetanus: Easter Island.

Motivated by this reality, a group of Canadian researchers traveled to that place in 1964. They divided the island into 67 plots and from each took soil specimens; and they only found spores of the tetanus-causing bacteria in only one of the samples.

In 1969 those samples were shared with scientists at the pharmaceutical subsidiary Ayerst-McKenna-Harrison in Montreal, Canada. The purpose was to discover secrets of these lands that could be used for medicinal purposes.

Dr. Sehgal

In those laboratories worked a microbiologist of Indian origin named Surendra Nath Sehgal. After multiple studies, he and his colleagues managed to isolate a bacterium from these samples: the Streptomyces hygroscopicus.

Later, in 1972, they were able to distinguish a substance produced by this microorganism. They named it rapamycin in honor of Rapa Nui, the name by which the natives knew Easter Island. The experts also found that rapamycin was very good at inhibiting fungal growth and also strengthened the immune system.

Sehgal saw in these properties a possible application in medicine. He saw, for example, how the compound —despite causing marked immunosuppression— was very safe, something that the drugs of that time lacked: The latter had therapeutic doses very close to the appearance of extremely toxic and fatal events. And there was more: they discovered that rapamycin had anticancer action.

In 1982 the Montreal laboratories were closed and 95 percent of the workers were laid off. Only a few scientists continued to work for the company and moved to the United States; Among them was Surendra.

Due to corporate priorities, the pharmaceutical company did not see a lucrative benefit in rapamycin and ordered the end of the research project. But Sehgal disobeyed that order: he hid and took with him samples of the bacteria culture that he had spent so much time researching on him.

The samples remained furtively kept in glass jars inside the freezer of his house. They had signs posted saying “Do not eat!” because the substance looked like ice cream.

Six years passed and the world witnessed a vertiginous development in the field of organ transplants. One of the major limitations of these treatments was rejection.

Sehgal suggested to the directors of the new pharmaceutical company Wyeth-Ayerst, for which he worked, the idea of ​​investigating whether rapamycin could be the solution to the rejection problems that transplant patients had. Upon learning about the existence of samples of bacterial cultures, which they believed did not exist, the regents were surprised.

Shortly after, the green light was given to rigorous studies on the potentialities of rapamycin. This allowed its approval as an immunosuppressant in 1999.

Research into its potential antitumor effects also began. In malignant tumors, the compound caused a kind of “time arrest” of growth and its propagation within the body.

Several scientific collaborations managed to clarify the biomolecular phenomena related to how this new substance acted against cancer.

experimentation on yourself

In 1998, Sehgal was diagnosed with colon cancer at a very advanced stage (he had liver metastases). He did not resist the first cycles of chemotherapy and decided to suspend it. Instead she chose to experiment on him with rapamycin, discovering him.

To the surprise of many, he managed to live four years with a very good quality of life. One day, on a speaking trip to India, he told his wife, “I feel fine, but I’ll never know if it’s the rapamycin that’s keeping me alive unless I stop taking it.” And he did that. In less than six months the cancer had progressed rapidly and caused a clear physical damage.

Shortly before he died, on January 21, 2003, he confessed to his son: “The stupidest thing I did was stop taking my medicine.” But that was the nature of him: he was a scientist and he needed to know and pass on his knowledge. He had documented everything and so he collaborated with the beginning of clinical trials for, apart from an organ transplant, applying rapamycin against cancer. This is the story of how Surendra Nath Sehgal became one of the martyrs of modern medicine.

