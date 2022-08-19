The medicine of inflation, an innocent that threatens progress » Crónica Viva

SYDNEY / KUALA LUMPUR – The world economy is on the verge of recession, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia have slowed the recovery after the covid-19 pandemic.

More than 80 central banks have already raised interest rates so far this year. Except for the governor of the Bank of Japan, central bank leaders have reacted to inflation by raising interest rates. Thus, stagflation is increasingly likely, as rising interest rates slow down the economy, but do not quench supply-driven inflation.

The IMF twist that is not explained

The IMF’s chief economist has recently warned that inflation at current levels represents a clear risk to current and future macroeconomic stability, and that bringing it back into central bank targets should be the top priority of policymakers.

Although he acknowledges the short-term costs of rising interest rates, he has never bothered to explain why inflation targets should be considered sacrosanct regardless of the circumstances. The mere claim that inflation will be more costly if left unchecked now is evidence-based policymaking.

After all, just a month earlier, on June 7, the IMF advised: “Countries should allow international prices to feed through to domestic prices, while protecting the poorest households.”

The IMF acknowledged that the main sources of current inflation are supply disruptions, first due to pandemic shutdowns that disrupt supply chains, and then food, fuel, and fertilizer delivery cuts due to war and the sanctions.

Is the Federal Reserve infallible?

Without explaining why, the president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, insists on emulating his hero, his predecessor Paul Volcker during the period 1979-1987. Volcker became famous for nearly doubling the federal funds rate to nearly 20%.

In this way, Volcker caused the longest recession in the United States since the Great Depression of the 1930s, increasing unemployment to almost 11%, while the effects of that unemployment on the health and income of laid-off workers They persisted for years.

Asked at a US Senate hearing whether the Federal Reserve was willing to do whatever it took to control inflation, even if it hurt growth, Powell replied: “The answer to your question is yes.” .

But the major central banks have overreacted time and time again, with disastrous consequences. Milton Friedman argued that the US Federal Reserve exacerbated the Great Depression of the 1930s. Instead of providing relief to short-term cash-strapped companies, he tightened credit, crushing economic activity.

Similarly, a later Fed chairman, Ben Bernanke (2006-2014), and other economists showed that overzealous monetary tightening was primarily responsible for the stagflation of the 1970s. continue to rise despite rising interest rates, stagflation is upon us.

The North Atlantic Trio

Most central bank presidents have long been obsessed with fighting inflation, insisting on containing it at 2%, despite doing so undermining economic progress. This response is prescribed, even when the inflation is not primarily due to increased demand.

Powell recently noted that supply is an important part of the story, acknowledging that the war in Ukraine and the pandemic restrictions brought on by China have pushed up prices.

The Fed chairman admits that higher interest rates may increase unemployment, but insists that meeting the target of containing inflation at a rate of 2% is unconditional. He affirmed that “we have the tools and the determination to go down to 2%”, insisting that “we are going to do it”.

Although acknowledging that the great tensions between supply and demand are the main cause of inflation, the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, also commits to meet the objective of containing inflation at a rate of 2%, without allowing buts about it.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde doesn’t expect to return to that low-inflation environment any time soon, admitting that the price index in the euro zone is being driven by a complex mix of factors. Ella but she insists on raising interest rates long enough for inflation to return to the 2% target.

innocent?

Much of the problem is due to the fact that the 2% inflation target has become a dogma. As the then-governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the first central bank to adopt a 2% inflation target, later admitted, it was a figure that was pulled from the sleeve.

In fact, a casual comment by the then New Zealand Finance Minister during a television interview on April 1, 1988, coinciding with April Fools’ Day in that and other countries, in which he said that he was thinking of genuine price stability , around 0, or between 0 and 1%, ended up becoming monetary policy throughout the world.

Powell also acknowledged that “since the pandemic, we live in a world where the economy is driven by very different forces.” And he confessed: “I think we understand better how little we understand about inflation.”

The US monetary authority also recognizes that changes in globalization, demographics, productivity and technical progress no longer hold back price increases as during the so-called Great Moderation.

Bailey’s determination to put inflation at 2% is even more surprising as he admits that the Bank of England cannot stop inflation from reaching 10%, and that “there is not much we can do”.

Although it has no theoretical, analytical, or empirical basis, many central bank leaders treat inflation targeting as universal best practice in all circumstances. Thus, despite acknowledging supply disruptions and changes in prevailing economic conditions, they continue to insist on the 2% inflation target.

The interest rate, a blunt tool

The inflation targeting dogma of central banks will cause a lot of damage. Even when inflation is rising, raising interest rates may not be the right policy tool for a number of reasons.

First of all, the interest rate only addresses the symptoms, not the causes of inflation, of which there can be many. Second, raising interest rates too often and excessively can kill productive and efficient businesses along with less efficient ones.

Third, by slowing down the economy, higher interest rates discourage investment in new technology, upskilling, facilities and equipment, negatively affecting the economy’s long-term potential.

Fourth, higher interest rates will increase the debt burden of governments, businesses, and households. Borrowing accelerated after the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and even more so during the pandemic.

Monetary tightening also limits fiscal policy.

A slower economy means less tax revenue and more spending on social provisions. Rising interest rates also raise the cost of living, as household debt servicing costs rise, especially for mortgages. The cost of living also rises because companies pass higher interest rates on to consumers.

political innovation

It is generally recognized that this year’s inflationary spike is due to supply shortages, mainly due to the new Cold War (led by the United States and China), the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and sanctions.

Rising interest rates may curb price increases by reducing demand, but they do not address supply constraints, the main cause of current inflation.

Therefore, anti-inflationary policy in the current circumstances should move from suppressing domestic demand, with higher interest rates, to improving supply.

Raising interest rates raises the cost of credit for everyone.

Instead, financial restrictions on desired industries to be promoted (eg renewable energy) should be eased. Meanwhile, credit for undesirable, inefficient, speculative, and unproductive activities (for example, buying real estate and stocks) should be tightened.

This requires macroeconomic policies that support economic diversification, promoting industrial investment and technological innovation. Each objective requires adapted political tools.

Instead of reacting to inflation by raising the interest rate, a blunt instrument that does everything, policymakers should consider the different causes of inflation and their interaction.

Each source of inflation needs appropriate policy tools, not one blunt instrument for all. But central bankers continue to see raising interest rates as the main, if not the only, anti-inflation policy, a universal hammer for all causes of inflation, all of which are seen as nails.

